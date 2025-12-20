A dense fog has covered Dehradun, intensifying the cold wave. The IMD predicts more fog, rain, and snow in Uttarakhand. Concurrently, Delhi is grappling with severe air pollution, with the AQI reaching 'severe' levels in several areas.

Cold Wave and Fog Grip Uttarakhand

A dense layer of fog has enveloped Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, since Saturday morning, intensifying the cold wave conditions. According to information from the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Dehradun is likely to be around 10°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach about 17°C.

Dense fog is likely to occur at isolated places in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts and in Nainital, Champawat, and Pauri, according to the IMD. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, very light to light rain/snow is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. Snowfall is expected to appear at places with an altitude of 3500 meters and above. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand.

IMD Issues Further Fog Alert

IMD has issued an alert for dense fog on December 23 across several cities and districts. Thick fog is likely to occur at isolated places in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, and in the plains of Nainital, Champawat, Pauri and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand.

Delhi Chokes on Toxic Smog

Meanwhile, the national capital also witnessed the temperature dip and a thick layer of toxic smog this morning, significantly impairing visibility and affecting residents. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading stood at 380 at around 7 a.m., falling into the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the air quality spiked to 'severe' levels at certain places. Several parts of the city continued to witness alarmingly high pollution levels. According to the CPCB, the AQI at Sarai Kale Khan was 428, while Akshardham recorded 420. Rao Tularam Marg recorded an AQI of 403, and the Barapullah flyover area recorded 380.

Other pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar (428), Ashok Vihar (407), and the ITO area (429), also falling under the 'severe' category across large swathes of the national capital.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.