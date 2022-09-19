Shashi Tharoor meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi after publicly endorsing reforms in party

Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking reforms and a pledge by candidates for Congress chief to implement the party's Udaipur declaration. Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, noting that over 650 people had signed it.

Shashi Tharoor, considering running for Congress president, met with Sonia Gandhi on Monday, September 19, shortly after publicly endorsing a petition calling for party reforms.

The Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking reforms and a pledge by candidates for Congress chief to implement the party's Udaipur declaration on Twitter.

The Congress leadership's "Udaipur declaration," adopted in May, summarises the party's commitment to fair internal elections and rules that allow one candidate per family and one person per post and a five-year post limit. Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, noting that over 650 people had signed it.

"I applaud the petition circulated by a group of young Congress members seeking constructive Party reforms. So far, it has received over 650 signatures. I am happy to endorse and go beyond it," the former Union Minister tweeted.

Tharoor's moves come as the Congress prepares for an internal election in October, with Gandhi as the preferred candidate.

The party recently asked its state units to request that Sonia Gandhi select state unit chiefs and members of the powerful, All India Congress Committee (AICC). Critics, such as the "G-23" leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 requesting internal reforms, believe it sets the stage for the Gandhis to retain power, election or no election.

As many as three state Congress units have urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to withdraw from the presidential race and assume leadership of the Congress. More states could follow suit.

Many see the move as an attempt to choose a Congress president by consensus rather than election.

Tharoor is a member of the "G-23" and has not ruled out running for President of Congress. He recently told PTI, "I have only expressed my delight that an election will be held. That, I believe, is very beneficial to the party."

He continued, "Of course, it is encouraging that this general statement of democratic principle has immediately resulted in many people across the country welcoming the prospect of my candidacy. However, as previously stated, I have not declared my candidacy."

"I hope many people run to give the membership a diverse range of options. So far, I've not ruled myself in or out," according to the former Union Minister.

Members can submit nominations between September 24 and September 30. If necessary, the election will be held on October 17, and the results will be announced two days later.

