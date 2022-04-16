Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Court tells CBI: Drop lookout notice against Aakar Patel, but no need to apologise

    Aside from the withdrawal of the circular, the petition also requested an apology from the agency for its conduct. The motion, however, was denied by the Delhi High Court. Patel had asked the court for permission to go to the United States for a foreign assignment and a lecture series organised by several colleges till May 30.

    Withdraw airport alert against Amnesty India ex chief Aakar Patel Delhi court to CBI gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    A Delhi court upheld an order instructing the CBI to retract a lookout notice issued against former Amnesty India chairman Aakar Patel. In connection with a suspected breach of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act, the agency had issued an alert prohibiting Patel from leaving the country.

    Aside from the withdrawal of the circular, the petition also requested an apology from the agency for its conduct. The motion, however, was denied by the Delhi High Court. Patel had asked the court for permission to go to the United States for a foreign assignment and a lecture series organised by several colleges till May 30.

    According to the plea, Patel was detained by immigration officials at Bangalore International Airport on April 6 while attempting to board a trip to the United States. According to the suit, the move was performed despite a Gujarat court decision providing him permission to travel overseas. In November 2019, a complaint was filed against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF), and others.

    Also Read | Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport; Ex-Amnesty India head on CBI exit control list

    "Amnesty International India complies fully with Indian and international law. Our job in India, like in other countries, is to defend and fight for universal human rights. These are the same principles established in the Indian Constitution, and they stem from a long and rich Indian culture of plurality, tolerance, and dissent," Amnesty International had earlier stated in a statement.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon no specific post Reports gcw

    Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon, no specific post: Reports

    Samosa or Croissant Another weird combination netizens cant digest gcw

    Samosa or Croissant? Another weird combination netizens can't digest

    Muslim man s house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman gcw

    Muslim man's house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy gcw

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    Day after PFI member's murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

    Day after PFI member's murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

    Recent Stories

    Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon no specific post Reports gcw

    Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon, no specific post: Reports

    Samosa or Croissant Another weird combination netizens cant digest gcw

    Samosa or Croissant? Another weird combination netizens can't digest

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul slams century in his 100th game, social media erupts-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: KL Rahul slams century in his 100th game, social media erupts

    Is Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 'horror' film? Ram Gopal Varma explains RBA

    Is Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 'horror' film? Ram Gopal Varma explains

    Mercedes Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1000 km in a single charge gcw

    Mercedes-Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1,000 km in a single charge

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon