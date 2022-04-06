Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport; Ex-Amnesty India head on CBI exit control list

    Aakar Patel took to Twitter to claim that a CBI officer later informed him that he was on the agency's Look-Out Circular due to the ongoing FCRA violation probe against the organisation.

    Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport; Ex-Amnesty India head on CBI exit control list
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Former Amnesty India director Aakar Patel was stopped from leaving the country at the Bengaluru airport despite a trial court allowing him to travel abroad.

    Taking to Twitter shortly after being refused permission to board the flight to the United States, Patel said he had been placed under the exit control list by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Patel, who was scheduled to deliver some lectures at American universities, was reportedly stopped at the Immigration counter at the airport.

    He further revealed that a CBI officer called to tell the activist that he was on the look-out circular of the agency in connection with the ongoing investigation against Amnesty India International.

    In his Twitter post, he sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi why his name was on the exit control list.

    A trial court in Surat had on February 19 permitted Patel to travel to the United States and released his passport for three months from March 1 till May 30 subject to conditions.

    Amnesty India and its entities came under the CBI probe after the Union Home Ministry lodged a complaint about violations of the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

    The Union Home Ministry complaint noted that the organisation's London office remitted payment of Rs 10 crore, as Foreign Direct Investment, to Amnesty India without approval from the Union home ministry. Besides, UK-based entities allegedly remitted another Rs 26 crore to Amnesty India. The government thereafter cancelled the FCRA license of the organisation.

    A parallel investigation by the Enforcement Directorate is also underway. During the course of the probe, agency sources alleged that following the cancellation of the FCRA license, Amnesty entities in India were still receiving money from abroad via newer methods.

    Also Read: Government blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi addresses BJP workers on foundation day highlights gcw

    BJP Sthapna Diwas: PM Modi hails fight against dynasty politics

    Rajya Sabha passes bill to unify 3 municipal corporations of Delhi-dnm

    Rajya Sabha passes bill to unify 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

    Indian Army officer owns responsibility for injuring two civilians in firing, netizens love it-dnm

    Indian Army officer owns responsibility for injuring two civilians in firing, netizens love it

    Shoot me or jail me, won't be quiet: Sanjay Raut after ED seizes property -adt

    "Shoot me or jail me, won't be quiet": Sanjay Raut after ED seizes property

    Maharashtra government forms SIT to investigate extortion allegations by Raut against ED officials

    Maha govt forms SIT to investigate extortion allegations by Raut against ED officials

    Recent Stories

    Watch Karan Kundrra girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash nearly damage her brand new Audi Q7 drb

    Watch Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash nearly damage her brand-new Audi Q7

    Apple announces WWDC 2022 dates to kick off from June 6 All you need to know gcw

    Apple announces WWDC 2022 dates, to kick off from June 6; All you need to know

    Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation drb

    Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation

    PM Modi addresses BJP workers on foundation day highlights gcw

    BJP Sthapna Diwas: PM Modi hails fight against dynasty politics

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions - adt

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon