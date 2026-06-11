Following the resignation of TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said 'wiser ones' are leaving the party. Baraik, the third MP to quit in a week, cited 'the opinion of the people' for his decision to resign from Rajya Sabha.

'Wiser ones are leaving': BJP on TMC resignations

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday commented on the resignation of TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik, stating that several leaders are leaving the party due to dissatisfaction. Speaking to ANI, Hussain said that the "wiser ones" are resigning from the TMC as they feel it is no longer right for them to stay there. "Resignations are happening there, and MPs are leaving. They feel staying in TMC is no longer right for them, so the wiser ones are resigning," Hussain said.

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Third TMC MP resigns from Rajya Sabha in a week

Meanwhile, soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday said that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.

This is the third such resignation within a week.

On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House.

On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Speculation mounts over move to BJP

Amid the speculation on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs' reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik reached the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.

"Time will tell," Baraik said upon asking the question whether he would join the BJP. He added, "As for what lies ahead, please wait and watch. Things will be revealed in due course. I am not very old. What I will do in politics in the coming days is something that time will decide. Please wait, and I'll reveal the answer."

He further clarified that he holds no personal grievance against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and will wait for the right time regarding his future political activities.

Speaking to media persons after his resignation, he said, "The mandate in West Bengal... the mandate of the people was in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the party formed the government there."