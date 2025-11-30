The Lok Sabha's Winter Session (Dec 1-19, 2025) agenda is set, with the BAC allocating time for 13 bills, including the Manipur GST and Health Cess bills. Opposition parties have demanded discussions on urgent national issues.

BAC Sets Agenda for Winter Session

The Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Sunday has allocated time for several key bills and discussions for the upcoming Winter Session, which will begin on December 1, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on December 19, 2025 The government has listed 13 Bills for the session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The BAC has recommended a time for several key legislative items and debates. According to the BAC schedule, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill and the Central Excise Bills will each be discussed for three hours. Similarly, the Supplementary Demand for Grants has been allotted three hours of debate. The Health Cess Bill, which is scheduled for introduction this week, has been allocated six hours for discussion. The government has also proposed a 10-hour debate on the 'Vande Mataram' issue, though the Speaker will take the final decision on this. The House Business Advisory Committee (BAC) recommends the time to be allocated for business in the House. This Committee has Members from the ruling and opposition parties.

Opposition Demands Debate on Key Issues

Opposition parties have collectively demanded comprehensive discussions on various urgent issues during the session, which they argue should also be prioritised by the BAC. These issues include: Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, national security amid the Red Fort blast case, air pollution, new labour codes, and farmers' issues.

PM's Briefing, All-Party Meet Held

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 (Monday) at 10:00 am. The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House. The government convened an all-party meeting today ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The meeting began at 11 am on Sunday.

Legislative and Financial Business Lined Up

President's Nod for Key Bills

The Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117. Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, has received the President's recommendation for introduction and consideration under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 207, while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has also been cleared under Articles 117 and 274.

Other Bills on the Anvil

The other legislative proposals likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

Supplementary Demands for Grants

On the financial business front, Parliament is slated to handle the presentation, discussion, and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, along with the introduction, consideration, and passing or return of the related Appropriation Bill.

INDIA Bloc to Strategise

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday. (ANI)