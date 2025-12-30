AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led Delhi govt for an alleged order asking teachers to handle stray dog matters. He called it an insult. The government later dismissed the claims as 'fake news', clarifying the order was for public safety.

Kejriwal Slams BJP's 'Thinking and Priorities' "This order from the BJP's Delhi government exposes their thinking and priorities. For the BJP, education is not even an issue; these people are insulting teachers and ruining schools," Kejriwal wrote. Moreover, Kejriwal glorified the AAP government's reign in Delhi over the ruling BJP government, saying that "AAP respected teachers while the BJP is bent on destroying everything." Kejriwal wrote, "When our government was in Delhi, we respected teachers, removed unnecessary burdens from them, and made children's education the topmost priority. We sent teachers abroad for training and improved the schools. Today, the BJP government is bent on destroying everything." Details of the Alleged Order The AAP convenor made the post in response to AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj's post, in which he shared a copy of the order and captioned it, "The BJP government issues absurd orders every day, see now the responsibility of stray dogs has been placed on teachers." The notice in question was allegedly issued by the Caretaking Branch of the Delhi Directorate of Education, which further instructed schools to submit details of the Nodal officers in a specific format. The details should include the name, designation, contact number, and email of the Nodal officers. All the schools (government schools, aided schools, and unaided recognised schools), stadiums, and sports complexes will submit these details. Delhi Govt Dismisses Claims as 'Fake News' However, the Delhi government has dismissed the reports claiming that the centre has requested all the educational institutions, schools and stadiums to nominate Nodal Officers in matters related to stray dogs and share details of the same as "fake news," according to an official notice. Clarification on Supreme Court Directive The directive has been issued in view of a previous order by the apex court dated November 7, 2025, and a follow-up meeting dated November 20, which was focused on top-priority safety measures. The government clarified that there was no such instruction to any educational institution to conduct a census of stray dogs."The matter being related to safety of public and particularly the compliance of the directions of the Supreme Court order dated 07.11.2025 and subsequent instructions conveyed during the above referred meeting dated 20.11.2025, may be treated as Top Priority and the requisite data shall be provided latest by 26/11/2025, so that the same may be furnished to the Office of the Chief Secretary, GNCT of Delhi," the release stated. The notice has been issued to shoot down the "fake news" claiming that the Delhi government has requested schools to nominate Nodal Officers in matters related to stray dogs, which has caused confusion, misinterpreting the original circular. "The matter pertains to the safety of the public and adherence to Supreme Court directions. Any claims linking this circular to a stray dog census are entirely inaccurate," the notice stated. 