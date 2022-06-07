Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will shed my blood, but never allow Bengal to be divided: Mamata Banerjee

    The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo slammed the saffron camp for "trying to fan separatism" in the state ahead of the general election in 2024.

    Alipurduar, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    Amid Bharatiya Janata Party leaders' calls for a separate state to be carved out of Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stated that she is willing to shed her own blood if necessary to prevent such attempts to divide the state.

    The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo slammed the saffron camp for "trying to fan separatism" in the state ahead of the general election in 2024, claiming that all communities in north Bengal had lived in harmony for decades.

    "With elections approaching, the BJP is fanning the demands of separate statehood, sometimes seeking Gorkhaland, and at other times a separate state of North Bengal. I am ready to give my blood but will never allow division of the state," Banerjee said while addressing a party meeting. 

    In an apparent reference to a rumoured video in which Kamtapur Liberation Organisation leader Jeevan Singha threatens Banerjee with a "bloodbath" if she opposes the demand for a separate Kamtapur, the fiery TMC chief stated that such threats do not intimidate her.

    "I don't care who is threatening me. I am not afraid of such threats," Banerjee added. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

