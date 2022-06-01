Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is famous for her love for fitness. She recently took a class of the chairman of Jhalda municipality over his weight, explaining him the importance and significance of fitness. Warning the probable health hazards, Mamata Banerjee guided him on the proper way to conduct breathing exercises.

The executive meeting in West Bengal’s Purulia took a humorous turn on Monday after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at a TMC leader over his weight. Mamata asked the chairman of Jhalda municipality Suresh Kumar Agarwal about his belly fat and health conditions during the conversation.

The West Bengal CM asked Suresh Kumar Agarwal why he had such a belly bulge? And the way it's growing, he might have a heart blockage, Mamata warned Suresh Kumar Agarwal during the administrative review meeting.

Replying to the CM, the TMC leader said that he is fit and fine without sickness. He also revealed that he weighs around 125 kgs and eats lots of 'pakoras'. However, he stated that he exercises regularly for one-and-half hours.

He even explained how he conducts 'pranayama' and asserted that he does 'Kapalabhati' at least a thousand times a day. Delighted by the Jhalda municipality chairman's fitness regime, Mamata Banerjee advised the TMC leader to ditch pakoras. Reportedly, the 62-year-old Suresh Kumar said that he would try to follow her advice.

The West Bengal CM is often spotted donning a fitness tracker and going for morning walks whenever she visit districts. Also, she walks several miles on a treadmill regularly, and her long walkathons during election campaigns are pretty famous. Mamata Banerjee also wears a digital wristwatch, which she uses to check heart rate, blood pressure etc.

