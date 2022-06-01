Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's hilarious conversation with an overweight TMC worker has emerged on social media.
     

    Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is famous for her love for fitness. She recently took a class of the chairman of Jhalda municipality over his weight, explaining him the importance and significance of fitness. Warning the probable health hazards, Mamata Banerjee guided him on the proper way to conduct breathing exercises.

    The executive meeting in West Bengal’s Purulia took a humorous turn on Monday after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at a TMC leader over his weight. Mamata asked the chairman of Jhalda municipality Suresh Kumar Agarwal about his belly fat and health conditions during the conversation. 

    Also Read: Watch: Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father’s love

    The West Bengal CM asked Suresh Kumar Agarwal why he had such a belly bulge? And the way it's growing, he might have a heart blockage, Mamata warned Suresh Kumar Agarwal during the administrative review meeting.

    Replying to the CM, the TMC leader said that he is fit and fine without sickness. He also revealed that he weighs around 125 kgs and eats lots of 'pakoras'. However, he stated that he exercises regularly for one-and-half hours.

    He even explained how he conducts 'pranayama' and asserted that he does 'Kapalabhati' at least a thousand times a day. Delighted by the Jhalda municipality chairman's fitness regime, Mamata Banerjee advised the TMC leader to ditch pakoras. Reportedly, the 62-year-old Suresh Kumar said that he would try to follow her advice. 

    The West Bengal CM is often spotted donning a fitness tracker and going for morning walks whenever she visit districts. Also, she walks several miles on a treadmill regularly, and her long walkathons during election campaigns are pretty famous. Mamata Banerjee also wears a digital wristwatch, which she uses to check heart rate, blood pressure etc.

    Also Read: Giant squirrel interrupts minor league baseball game; watch

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch - gps

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch

    COVID scare in Mumbai BMC outs hospitals labs on standby increases testing gcw

    COVID scare in Mumbai? BMC puts hospitals, labs on standby; increases testing

    Congress Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case gcw

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case

    PM Modi ji, this is not a film : Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over murder of Kashmiri Pandit teacher - adt

    'PM Modi ji, this is not a film': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over murder of Kashmiri Pandit teacher

    Ram temple will be Rashtra mandir says Yogi Adityanath after he lays foundation stone for second stage gcw

    Ram temple will be ‘Rashtra mandir’, says Yogi Adityanath after he lays foundation stone for 2nd stage

    Recent Stories

    Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC CFC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here is more about him-ayh

    Chennaiyin FC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here's more about him

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch - gps

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch

    Who is Jaya Bharadwaj Chennai Super Kings csk star indian pacer Deepak Chahar's gorgeous bride wife snt

    Who is Jaya Bharadwaj? CSK and Team India star Deepak Chahar's gorgeous bride

    COVID scare in Mumbai BMC outs hospitals labs on standby increases testing gcw

    COVID scare in Mumbai? BMC puts hospitals, labs on standby; increases testing

    KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022 RBA

    KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon