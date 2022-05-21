Mamata Banerjee's TMC fielded Bangladeshi in 2021 polls, BJP is unsparing

The Trinamool Congress finds itself in an embarrassing position after it emerged that the party gave an 2021 West Bengal assembly election ticket to a citizen of Bangladesh.

The Trinamool Congress finds itself in an embarrassing position after it emerged that the party gave a 2021 West Bengal assembly election ticket to a citizen of Bangladesh. The BJP has latched on to the issue and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of violating the Representation of People's Act.

The Calcutta High Court rejected the petition filed by Trinamool leader Alorani Sarkar challenging the victory of BJP's Swapan Majumdar on the Bongaon Dakshin assembly seat.

The single bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri rejected the petition stating that documents annexed by the petitioner made it 'crystal clear' that she is a Bangladeshi national on the date of filing nomination papers and on the dates of election and result declaration.

The court noted that the petitioner had no right to contest the election considering she is not a citizen of India. Sarkar's name still exists in the electoral rolls of Bangladesh, the court pointed out, stating that the principle of 'Dual Citizen' is not applicable in India.

The court further ascertained that Sarkar's parents used to reside in Bangladesh and that, by her own admission, her mother and brother are still residing in Bangladesh. 'Therefore, the petitioner's claim that she became the citizen of India by birth by virtue of provisions of Section 3 of the Citizenship Act or Article 5 of the Constitution is proved to be false,' the court said.

BJP targets TMC

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, took to Twitter to lash out at the Trinamool Congress.

Stating that the TMC had outdone themselves this time, Suvendu said, "TMC leaders are known for helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settle in WB & getting hold of Voter Identity cards to increase their voter base. But selecting a candidate who is not even an Indian is unprecedented."

The BJP leader urged the Election Commission to take action against the TMC based on the high court order.

"Should the registration of such a political party not be cancelled," Suvendu asked.

"TMC is guilty of violating The Representation of People's Act's Section 29A sub-section 5. Trying to get a foreign national elected, they failed to bear allegiance to the Constitution of India by compromising the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," he further said.

