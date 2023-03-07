'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

On Tuesday morning, the CBI reached Bharti's residence to question the RJD chief in a land-for-jobs case, a day after his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was questioned at her Patna residence for nearly five hours.

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former Union Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case, his daughter Rohini Acharya warned the central government that if anything happens to her father, she will "not spare anyone".

In a tweet, Rohini Acharya said, "Papa is constantly being harassed. I will not spare anyone if anything happens to him. You are troubling my father, it is not right. All this will be remembered. Time is powerful and has great power."

In another tweet, the RJD chief's daughter warned that "if anything happens to him, they are capable of shaking the seat of power in Delhi. Limits of endurance are being tested now".

Rohini Acharya is Lalu Prasad Yadav's second daughter and had donated one of her kidneys to her ailing father. The RJD chief returned to India on February 11 after the surgery in Singapore and has been staying in Delhi at his daughter and MP Misa Bharti's residence.

On Tuesday morning, the CBI reached Bharti's residence to question the RJD chief in a land-for-jobs case, a day after his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was questioned at her Patna residence for nearly five hours.

Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.