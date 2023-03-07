Land-for-jobs scam case: CBI grills RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav; check details

It is reportedly said that a team of five CBI officials arrived in two cars at 10:40 am at the residence of Misha Bharti in Pandara Park on Tuesday where Prasad is currently residing and the questioning will continue during the day.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (March 7) started questioning former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yada in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case where people were allegedly given jobs in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates.

"The examination of the RJD supremo comes a day after his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was quizzed at her Patna residence by the agency for nearly five hours," officials said.

Also read: Japan's new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue distruct command; check details

It is reportedly said that a team of five CBI officials arrived in two cars at 10:40 am at the residence of Misha Bharti in Pandara Park on Tuesday where Prasad is currently residing and the questioning will continue during the day.

"The CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in which all the accused have been summoned on March 15," they said.

Also read: US man tries to open emergency exit, stabs attendant on neck on flight: Report

They said a fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of "further investigation" where the investigation agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy. The fresh questioning of ailing Prasad, who was convicted in a fodder scam, and his wife had evoked sharp criticism from opposition parties on Monday.

Prasad's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav termed the CBI action a result of his family's "relentless opposition" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party," the RJD leader told reporters outside the Bihar Assembly on Monday.

Also read: Conrad Sangma Meghalaya govt 2.0: 8 cabinet berths to go to NPP, 2 to UDP, 1 each to BJP-HSPDP

Yadav said as the then railway minister, Prasad, had "no powers" to give employment in exchange for favours. He got support from the Congress and the AAP which targeted the central government alleging that the saffron party wanted to "suppress" the voice of the opposition.

(With inputs from PTI)