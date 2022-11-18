'Will not rest till terrorism is uprooted...': PM Modi at 'No Money for Terror' conference

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "We lost thousands of precious lives but we have fought terrorism bravely. We have been firm in tackling terror. We consider that even a single attack is one too many."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 18) said that India has always been firm in tackling terror as he addressed the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference where he also warned that new finance technologies are being used to fund terror.

"New kinds of technology are being used for terror financing and recruitment. There is a need for a uniformed understanding for new finance technologies. At times even activities like money laundering and financial crimes have been known to help terror funding. In such a complex environment, the UNSC and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are helping the war against terrorism," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also took an indirect swipe at Pakistan during the conference as he called for action against such nations. "Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. These countries must be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts," PM Modi said.

"Proxy wars are equally dangerous and violent," he stressed. "Fighting terrorists and fighting terrorism are two different aspects. Terrorists can be neutralized by weapons, but terrorism can only be curbed by an advanced and larger proactive response. Uprooting terrorism needs a larger pro-active response. We cannot wait till terror comes to our homes," he highlighted.