'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

Pakistan's move to rake up the Kashmir issue once again during the UN General Assembly meeting on Security Council reforms met with sharp backlash from India, which said that Islamabad deserves to face the international community's collective contempt for its bad habit of abusing the sanctity of multilateral forums and desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods.

Exercising India's Right of Reply at the General Assembly, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said that the Pakistan representative had once again made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir when the UNGA was meeting to discuss the 'extremely important topic' of UNSC reforms.

Obliterating Pakistan's assertions, Mathur made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes or covets.

Pakistan's desperate attempts deserve our collective contempt and perhaps some sympathy, Mathur said.

