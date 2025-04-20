Relentless rains and an active western disturbance wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir over the weekend, leading to landslides, flash floods, and severe wind damage. In Ramban, a flash flood left 3 dead and over 100 villagers stranded.

Torrential rains battered Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early Sunday, triggering a series of landslides and a flash flood that left at least three people dead, dozens of houses damaged, and over 100 people stranded.

The calamity struck Dharam Kund village, where a local stream overflowed, sweeping away several vehicles and inundating residential areas.

Officials confirmed that continuous rainfall led to landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen locations between Nashri and Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. As a result, authorities were forced to suspend all vehicular movement on the key highway, a lifeline connecting Kashmir to the rest of India.

Over 100 Rescued Amid Flash Flood Chaos

In a dramatic rescue operation, police teams and emergency personnel braved ongoing downpours and multiple cloudbursts to rescue more than 100 villagers trapped in Dharam Kund. The flash flood damaged around 40 houses, leaving families homeless and livestock displaced. Several private and commercial vehicles were also swept away in the raging waters.

A senior police official said the rescue teams worked through the night, using boats, ropes, and makeshift bridges to bring residents to safety. “The area is extremely vulnerable due to the geography. Continuous rainfall worsened the situation,” he noted.

Highway Closed Indefinitely

Simultaneously, parts of National Highway (NH) 44 passing through Ramban and Udhampur were blocked by landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, prompting a complete halt in traffic between Nashri and Banihal.

A spokesperson from the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at multiple stretches between Nashri and Banihal made it impossible to ensure safe passage. “We have stopped traffic from both ends. The situation is dangerous, and commuters are advised not to travel until further notice,” the official added.

Emergency personnel, braving dangerous weather, successfully rescued over 100 villagers using boats, ropes, and makeshift equipment. The flash flood damaged at least 40 homes and swept away multiple vehicles. Authorities warned that further rain could delay road clearance and endanger recovery efforts.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the coming days, further delaying road clearance efforts. Heavy machines have been deployed, but intermittent shooting stones are hampering operations.

Udhampur Hit by Back-to-Back Weather Disasters

The latest rains followed a fierce storm on April 17 that saw gusty winds and heavy rain battering Udhampur and Jammu. The winds uprooted dozens of trees, disrupted power lines, and blocked roads across Udhampur. Several areas experienced prolonged outages and debris-blocked access routes. In Jammu, strong winds even toppled a section of the Civil Secretariat’s boundary wall, damaging parked vehicles and bringing down security fencing.

Local leaders, including former Sarpanch Parshottam Gupta of Sateni Panchayat, reported extensive damage in their areas. “It’s been 4–5 years since such strong winds hit this region. Several trees were uprooted, affecting both traffic and electricity,” he said.

A Growing Crisis

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds across J&K from April 18 to 20, urging authorities to prepare for potential disruption. The warning proved prescient as severe weather has crippled mobility and exposed the region’s vulnerability to extreme climatic events.

This event adds to the growing concern over climate-related disasters in the region. Experts have called for a reassessment of infrastructure and emergency preparedness along vulnerable stretches of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which faces frequent closures due to weather-related disruptions.