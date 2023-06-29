Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeals for peace

    Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said the assailants were in a car and opened fire on Aazad's SUV from the right side. "A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is stable."

    'Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeals for peace
    Bhim Army chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who was injured after being shot at by some unidentified assailants in Deoband on Wednesday (June 28), has appealed his supporters to maintain peace at any cost. In a video released from the hospital, the Bhim Army chief said that his party would continue its fight constitutionally.

    "I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight Constitutionally...I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Azad said from his hospital bed. Doctors said his condition was now stable.

    According to reports, Chandrashekhar Azad (36) had gone to attend a 'terhavin' ritual at a supporter's home in Saharanpur district's Deoband. It was during this time the assailants fired "four shots" at his SUV when he was leaving. The incident occurred at around 5 pm near Union Circle under the Deoband Police station area.

    Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur Vipin Tada said, "Police received a phone call about the incident and a police team rushed to the spot. The police team and his supporters took the injured to the nearby Community Centre from where he was referred to the district hospital."

    "The crime scene has been examined by a forensic team. As per preliminary findings, four shots were fired at Azad's vehicle. The assailants are said to be four or five in number," said the SSP, adding no complaint has been received.

