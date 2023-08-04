Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will continue our legal battle': Purnesh Modi after SC grants stay on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case

    On Friday, the Supreme Court's judgment temporarily suspended the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case that revolved around his comments regarding the Modi surname. This decision has subsequently led to the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament.

    Will continue our legal battle Purnesh Modi after SC grants stay on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi, who instigated the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi revolving around the Modi surname, expressed his deference for the apex court's decision to grant a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction. Nevertheless, he has made it clear that he intends to continue exploring further legal avenues.

    Speaking to reporters, Purnesh Modi said, "We respect the court's order. But we will continue our legal battle," in response to the Supreme Court's recent verdict to halt the conviction.

    Modi surname remark case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction; revives MP status

    On Friday, the Supreme Court's judgment temporarily suspended the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case that revolved around his comments regarding the Modi surname. This decision has subsequently led to the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament.

    A panel comprising Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar emphasized that while the comments made were unquestionably distasteful, individuals occupying public office are held to a higher standard and are expected to exercise caution and prudence in their public statements.

    In a significant development, the Supreme Court on August 4th issued a stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case stemming from his remarks about the "Modi surname." This legal dispute had originated from a case filed by BJP legislator Purnesh Modi.

    Delhi excise policy case: No bail for Manish Sisodia today as SC defers hearing plea to September 4

    Delving into the intricacies of the matter, the Supreme Court highlighted that if Rahul Gandhi had been handed a sentence of 1 year and 11 months, he would have avoided disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

    Justice BR Gavai emphasized that the case's implications transcend individual rights, resonating with the rights of the larger electorate. The court also raised concerns about the trial judge's decision to impose the maximum sentence without furnishing a satisfactory explanation.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt vkp

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures anr

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams vkp

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams

    Lok Sabha clears Bill that paves the way for integrated theatre commands

    Lok Sabha clears Bill that paves the way for integrated theatre commands

    No betrayal of SC/ST, our guarantees benefit them too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    No betrayal of SC/ST, our guarantees benefit them too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Mudumalai to Guindy: 5 National Parks of Tamil Nadu ATG EAI

    Mudumalai to Guindy: 5 National Parks of Tamil Nadu

    Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000 gcw

    Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt vkp

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures anr

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures

    Tennis Roger Federer shares how the pandemic facilitated his transition into post-tennis life osf

    Roger Federer shares how the pandemic facilitated his transition into post-tennis life

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon