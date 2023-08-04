Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy case: No bail for Manish Sisodia today as SC defers hearing plea to September 4

    Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio and other responsibilities in the Delhi cabinet, faced arrest by the CBI on February 26 in connection with an alleged "scam." Subsequently, the ED arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9.

    Delhi excise policy case: No bail for Manish Sisodia today as SC defers hearing plea to September 4 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    In a setback for Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on his interim bail pleas in two Delhi liquor policy cases, which are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court has rescheduled the hearing for September 4. The AAP leader had sought interim bail, citing his wife's ill health as the reason.

    A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti carefully reviewed the medical records of Sisodia's wife and found her condition to be "fairly stable."

    Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details

    Consequently, the bench decided to consider Sisodia's interim bail pleas alongside his regular bail pleas in the cases. It's worth noting that on July 14, the apex court had sought responses from the CBI and the ED regarding Sisodia's interim bail pleas in relation to the Delhi excise policy cases.

    Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio and other responsibilities in the Delhi cabinet, faced arrest by the CBI on February 26 in connection with an alleged "scam." Subsequently, the ED arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9. Since his arrest by the CBI, Sisodia has been in jail.

    Following these events, the AAP leader resigned from the cabinet on February 28. He then sought bail in the CBI case from the high court on May 30, but the court denied it, stating that he is a "high-profile" individual capable of influencing witnesses.

    Home Minister Amit Shah refunds money deposited in Sahara through the 'Sahara Refund Portal'

    Similarly, on July 3, the high court also denied him bail in the ED case. The court observed that Sisodia was at the "helm of affairs" during the alleged scam, making it challenging for him to deny his involvement. Considering AAP's position in power in Delhi and the involvement of several witnesses who are public servants, there are concerns that Sisodia's influence could hinder the investigation.

    The controversial Delhi liquor policy, which came into effect on November 17, 2021, was later scrapped at the end of September 2022.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details AJR

    Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details

    Home Minister Amit Shah refunds money deposited in Sahara through the 'Sahara Refund Portal'; check details AJR

    Home Minister Amit Shah refunds money deposited in Sahara through the 'Sahara Refund Portal' | WATCH

    Operation FoSCoS: Over 10000 food outlets checked in 3 days in Kerala; notices sent to several outlets anr

    Operation FoSCoS: Over 10000 food outlets checked in 3 days in Kerala; notices sent to 217 outlets

    Uttarakhand Over 10 people missing after major landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route, search ops underway AJR

    Uttarakhand: Over 10 people missing after major landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route, search ops underway

    Manipur violence: Mob loots AK, 'Ghaatak' rifles, other weapons from police armoury; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: Mob loots AK, 'Ghaatak' rifles, other weapons from police armoury; check details

    Recent Stories

    Siccin to Dabbe-7 Turkish horror movies on Netflix RBA EAI

    Siccin to Dabbe-7 Turkish horror movies on Netflix

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said vma

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said

    Cardio 101 How to enhance your fitness routine gcw eai

    Cardio 101: How to enhance your fitness routine

    Friendship Day 2023: 7 ways how internet has redefined friendships MSW EAI

    Friendship Day 2023: 7 ways how internet has redefined friendships

    Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details AJR

    Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon