    Pakistan: Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by unknown men in Lahore

    In a major development, Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, who was convicted in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was shot dead by unknown men in Lahore, according to media reports.
     

    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    The killer of Indian national Sarbajit Singh has been killed in Pakistan, various media reports stated on Sunday. Singh, a prisoner in Kot Lakhpat Jail, passed away in 2013 following an attack with iron rods, sharp metal sheets, bricks, and knives.

    Amir Sarfaraz, who was considered the don of Lahore, was said to be behind the attack on the directions of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. Amir Sarfaraz was shot dead today by unknown men in Lahore. In December 2018, a Pakistani court found "lack of evidence" to exonerate two major suspects in the Sarabjit Singh murder case: Amir Sarfraz, also known as Tamba, and Mudassar.

    When all of the witnesses became hostile, the Lahore Sessions Court rendered its decision. "At the trial, not a single witness gave testimony critical of any of the accused. Due to a dearth of evidence against them, the court cleared them," an official stated.

    Amir and Mudassar, two Pakistani death row prisoners, attacked Singh, 49, in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 resulting in his death.

    Notably, Singh was born in Bhikhiwind, in Punjab's Tarn Taran region, close to the Pakistani border. In the 1990s, Singh, a farmer, wandered into Pakistan. But he was found guilty by a Pakistani court and given the death penalty for allegedly blowing up at least fourteen people in bombings in 1990 in Lahore and Faisalabad.

    Nonetheless, the Pakistani authorities kept delaying the punishment. In April 2013, while incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, two other prisoners, Amir Sarfraz alias Tamba and Mudassir Munir, assaulted Singh with bricks and iron rods. He passed away at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, six days after suffering his injuries.

    His older sister Dalbir Singh, who saw him more as a son than a sibling, devoted her life to the single purpose of securing his release during his 23-year captivity. But years after Sarabjit Singh passed away, Dalbir made the decision to tell her brother's tale to the world in a Bollywood movie starring Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 5:45 PM IST
