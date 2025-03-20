user
user

Wife watching porn, masturbating not grounds for divorce! Why court ruled this

A court has ruled that a husband cannot seek divorce merely because his wife watches porn or engages in self-pleasure, stating that such private activities do not amount to marital cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act.
 

Wife watching porn, masturbating not ground for divorce, rules Madras High Court ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

In a landmark ruling, the Madras High Court has held that a husband cannot seek divorce merely on the grounds that his wife watches pornography or engages in self-pleasure. The court emphasized that such private activities do not constitute marital cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act.

A division bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and R Poornima ruled that while watching pornography may not be morally justifiable due to its degrading portrayal of women, it is not an offense, reports Bar and Bench. "Personal and community standards of morality are one thing, and breach of law is another," the court stated, adding that merely watching porn in private, without forcing the spouse to participate, does not amount to cruelty.

Also read: 'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men

The court also dismissed the notion that a wife's masturbation habits could be a valid reason for divorce. "Masturbation among men is acknowledged as universal, so it cannot be stigmatized when practiced by women," the ruling noted. The bench further highlighted that a wife's self-pleasure does not impact her ability to maintain a conjugal relationship, and therefore, cannot be considered a valid ground for divorce.

Rejecting the husband's plea, the court underscored the importance of spousal privacy and a woman's right to sexual autonomy even after marriage. "After marriage, a woman becomes a spouse but continues to retain her individuality. Her fundamental identity as an individual is not subsumed by her spousal status," the court observed.

The husband had made several allegations against his wife, including that she was addicted to porn, refused to perform household chores, mistreated in-laws, and engaged in prolonged phone conversations. However, the court found that none of these claims were sufficiently proven.

False STD allegations also not grounds for divorce

Additionally, the husband alleged that his wife suffered from a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and sought divorce on those grounds. However, the court dismissed the claim due to lack of concrete medical proof. The only document presented was a report from an Ayurvedic center, which the court deemed insufficient.

"Merely alleging that the spouse suffers from a venereal disease is not enough. Strict proof is required, and the affected spouse must be given an opportunity to show that the condition, even if true, was not a result of moral deviance but rather due to circumstances beyond their control," the court ruled.

The judgment cited a past case in which a woman contracted HIV from a hospital blood transfusion, stating that such unfortunate circumstances should not be grounds for divorce. The bench also referenced the case of activist Namdeo Dhasal, whose wife contracted STDs due to his promiscuous lifestyle, questioning whether he could have sought divorce on such grounds.

Setting a precedent on privacy and autonomy

This ruling reinforces the growing recognition of individual rights within marriage, particularly regarding privacy and autonomy. By dismissing moralistic arguments and upholding personal freedoms, the Madras High Court has set an important precedent on how allegations of personal habits and unverified medical conditions should be treated in matrimonial disputes.

The decision serves as a reminder that marriage does not strip individuals of their right to privacy and bodily autonomy. Watching pornography or engaging in self-pleasure in private, without forcing the spouse’s participation, does not amount to cruelty and cannot be a valid reason for divorce, the court affirmed.

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced after 4 years of marriage

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kolkata techie, 'leading a team of software engineers', jumps to death from office building shk

Kolkata techie, 'leading a team of software engineers', jumps to death from office building

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed ddr

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed

'Heavenly order from mother to kill': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput anr

'Heavenly order from mother': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband Saurabh Rajput

Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: Allahabad HC SHOCKER sparks row shk

Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: Allahabad HC SHOCKER sparks row

BREAKING: DRG jawan martyred, security forces gun down 18 Naxals in Chhattisgarh encounter ddr

Chhattisgarh encounters: 22 Naxals killed in twin operations, DRG jawan loses life

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon