What is the right way to eat Walnuts? Health benefits, risks, daily limit explained

Walnuts are considered as the superfoods packed with nutrients. These tiny nuts offer wide range of health benefits if they are consumed in the right way. Here is everything that you need to know about the walnut and the right way to consume it.

The Right Way to Eat Walnuts:

There are various healthy ways to consume walnuts on a daily basis

Soaking overnight: You can take a few walnuts and soak them in clean water over night. If you eat them in the next morning, this helps in good digestion and the nutrients are absorbed properly. If you can eat them like the first thing in the morning, the benefits would be great.

Raw or Roasted: You can also eat walnuts raw or lightly roasted. You need to avoid heavily salted or fried walnuts to get more benefits

Include into Meals: You can add walnuts to salads, smoothies, yogurt, or baked goods for a delicious and healthy twist.

Health Benefits of Walnuts:

Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Walnuts consists of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This promotes heart health and reduces internal inflammation.

Boosts Brain Health: Walnuts are packed with antioxidants and polyphenols which helps to improve memory and cognitive function of the brain.

Promotes Gut Health: Walnuts may help to support the growth of healthy gut bacteria, helping in proper digestion.

Supports Weight Management: Despite their calorie-dense nature, walnuts help to control appetite and boost metabolism.

Risks of Eating Walnuts

Digestive Issues: Overeating walnuts can lead to stomach discomfort like bloating, diarrhea. This happens due to their high fiber content present in walnuts.

Allergic Reactions: People with tree nut allergies should avoid walnuts as they may trigger severe reactions.

Weight Gain: Eating walnuts in execcsivey on daily basis might lead to weight gain. This happens due to their high calorie and fat content present in walnuts.

Daily Limit of Walnuts:

The daily intake can be until 28 grams of walnuts. This is equal to 7 whole walnuts. This portion provides required nutrients without gaining excessive calories or fats.

