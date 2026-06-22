The KSIIDC handed over a Rs 143.12 crore dividend to the Karnataka government from its net profit of Rs 188.41 crore. Meanwhile, CM D K Shivakumar alleged the Centre's electoral roll revision puts the opposition at risk.

KSIIDC hands over dividend to govt

The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) on Monday handed over a dividend of Rs 143.12 crore to the state government from its net profit for 2024-25. Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil presented the cheque to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha. KSIIDC also contributed Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

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Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patil said KSIIDC recorded a net profit of Rs 188.41 crore after tax in 2024-25. The corporation also received Rs 19.34 crore as special dividend income for 2025-26. As per norms, 30% of the profit has been handed over to the government as a dividend, he said.

The revenue came from KSIIDC's investments in CAMCO, CATCO, MSIL, HGM and other enterprises. Patil added that public sector undertakings returning to profitability and posting record figures for the last three years is a positive development. KSIIDC Managing Director Khushboo Goel and Executive Director Chidanand were present at the event.

CM Shivakumar raises concerns over electoral roll revision

Earlier on Sunday, Shivkumar alleged that the Centre's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has put the opposition at risk and urged Congress workers to actively assist voters in completing the enumeration process.

Addressing the Sankalpa Samavesha programme, Shivakumar said party leaders and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) must remain vigilant during the revision exercise to ensure eligible voters are not excluded from electoral rolls. "The Centre has put us in danger. Tamil Nadu has cut 64 lakhs. There has been a cut in West Bengal. Whether it is Mallikarjun Kharge or me, everyone should fill out the enumeration form. I have also discussed with all the officials. All our BLAs should become help desks. Congress leaders should pay attention to what the government is doing or not. Attention should be paid to everyone who has gone out to work," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)