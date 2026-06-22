TMC's Kunal Ghosh stated the party will act as a constructive opposition and give the new BJP government time. He also raised concerns about blocked central funds. CM Suvendu Adhikari hailed the budget for restoring the state's 'lost dignity'.

TMC to Act as 'Constructive Opposition'

After the West Bengal government presented the state budget on Monday, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that some time should be given to the new government while the TMC intends to play the role of a constructive opposition.

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Speaking to the media, Ghosh said, "We are not contradicting what the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister are saying about the budget today; this is a new government, and it should be given some time. We, the All India Trinamool Congress, intend to play the role of a constructive opposition."

Ghosh said that the opposition hope that whatever the state government has presented in its budget, would be implemented on the ground level. "We hope that whatever is written in the budget book and the budget speech will be properly implemented. It is too early to comment on whether implementation is actually taking place or not," he said.

"We have just 23 points to raise. One issue is that the Central Government blocked funds meant for Mamata Banerjee's government--specifically, funds for schemes like 'Hawker' support were withheld," he highlighted. The TMC leader specifically criticised the Central Government for allegedly withholding critical funds meant for West Bengal. He highlighted that schemes designed to support local hawkers have been hampered by the Centre's failure to release promised allocations to the Mamata Banerjee-led administration.

Budget Aims to Restore 'Lost Dignity': CM Adhikari

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday hailed the first-ever budget by the BJP government in the state, calling it an "attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity" of the state.

State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state, with a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore (Net) for the financial year 2026-2027.

Addressing a post-budget press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said that providing a "fear-free environment" to the citizens has been the priority of the government. Adhikari said, "This budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented in the state assembly. This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal. In this budget, priority has been given to the security of West Bengal, providing a fear-free environment to the citizens and reviving the culture. Education and agriculture have also been given importance. Emphasis has been laid on strengthening the Constitution in the state, stopping syndicates, extortion and creating an environment for crafts and business. There is no section which has been ignored in this budget."

Key Highlights of the West Bengal Budget 2026-27

DA Hike for Employees

The state government announced a 20 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, bringing the total DA to 38 per cent. This will come into effect from October 1.

The BJP had promised DA in line with the Centre's rate. Suvendu Adhikari asked for time to deliver the promise. CM Adhikari said, "Give our government some time; we are committed to filling the 22 per cent DA gap. This time, we are providing 20 per cent DA."

New Welfare and Financial Assistance Schemes

Along with Rs 3,000 each to women under the Annapurna Scheme, the Finance Minister announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to unmarried female students to reduce the dropout rate of female students in higher education.

Among direct cash transfer schemes, the West Bengal government also proposed a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed graduates in the age group of 21-45 years from October, and others will be given Rs 2,000 per month.

Dasgupta said that the scheme will benefit "students whose family income is less than Rs 1 lakh per year and who are not receiving benefits from any existing social protection scheme."

Retired journalists will be provided with a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.