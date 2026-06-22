Amaravati Quantum Valley has reached an ultra-low temperature of 4 Kelvin (-269°C) using an indigenously built dilution refrigerator, a major milestone for India's quantum computing hardware ecosystem and the 'Make in India' initiative.

Amaravati Quantum Valley has achieved a major milestone in India's quantum technology journey by successfully reaching an ultra-low temperature of 4 Kelvin (minus 269 degrees Celsius) at its Quantum Reference Facility in Medha Towers using an indigenously developed dilution refrigerator built largely with Indian-made components.

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Officials said the breakthrough marks a significant advancement for India's quantum-computing hardware ecosystem and strengthens the country's capabilities in cryogenic technology, a critical requirement for quantum computing, secure communications, advanced sensing systems and scientific research.

According to the Amaravati Quantum Valley team, more than 80 per cent of the components used in the dilution refrigeration system were sourced domestically, underscoring the growing strength of India's deep-tech manufacturing ecosystem and the government's "Make in India" vision.

'A Landmark Moment for India'

Speaking to ANI, Andhra Pradesh Quantum Mission Director C V Sridhar described the achievement as a landmark moment for the state and the country. "At Amaravati Quantum Valley, we have achieved a major milestone of reaching four Kelvin, which is minus 269 degrees, a temperature dilution refrigerator with almost all the indigenous components. This is a significant milestone for Amaravati Quantum Valley, the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the National Quantum Mission," Sridhar said.

He noted that the facility would enable Indian scientists and researchers to conduct testing and characterisation of materials and components at cryogenic temperatures within the country, reducing dependence on foreign facilities. "Today we go to other countries to achieve this testing and characterisation. We now have the ability to do this testing and characterisation within India at Medha Towers. We need not go to countries like Germany or the Netherlands for achieving or testing and characterisation," he said.

Building a Quantum Ecosystem

Sridhar said Amaravati Quantum Valley is developing a full-scale deep-tech ecosystem built around infrastructure, hardware manufacturing, software innovation, talent development and industry collaboration. He added that the initiative is working with over 120 organisations and around 30 companies focused on quantum hardware development. The project has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 46 organisations for research collaboration, testing and ecosystem development.

According to Sridhar, nearly 20 companies have already received government approvals to begin operations, while 80 to 100 professionals are currently working from Medha Towers. India's first Quantum Reference Facilities at Medha Towers and SRM University are expected to provide advanced testing infrastructure for startups, researchers, laboratories and industry partners, further accelerating indigenous innovation and strengthening India's position in the global quantum technology landscape. (ANI)