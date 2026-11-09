A relaxed tea date between a man and his alleged girlfriend turned into a stressful situation after his wife showed up at the restaurant where they were sitting. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Wife catches husband eating snacks with his girlfriend in restaurant causing huge row. Sometimes problems can arise between a couple that lead to a huge scene in public. This has been doing the rounds on social media after a man was caught eating a plate of samosas and a cup of tea with his girlfriend in a restaurant when his wife turned up and caused a massive scene.

Husband was with his girlfriend in restaurant!

It is reported that the man was with his girlfriend in a local restaurant when he saw his wife enter and see him with another woman. This made her very angry.

She accused her husband and attacked them. A small argument soon turned into a fight. It got completely out of control, and it is reported that she hit both of them.

Restaurant fight was caught on phone!

The whole incident was caught on phone and is now going viral on social media. Other customers in the restaurant and members of the public were shocked to see what happened. Many are talking about how it turned from a simple snack to a huge fight in public.

Internet reactions!

Since the video went viral many people have commented. Some people understand why the wife was angry, but others feel that taking your personal business to public places and fighting isn’t the way to go.

We do not know exactly where the incident took place, if the police got involved and what the outcome was. We should not make assumptions from the video going viral and unconfirmed reports.

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