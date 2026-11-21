Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced plans for a new law to protect the Kannada language and provide local employment. He also engaged with government employees on their pension schemes and welfare, reaffirming commitments to state interests.

Shivakumar Promises Law to Safeguard Kannada Language and Job Rights

Hiriyur (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that it was his responsibility to bring a law to protect Kannadigas, preserve the honour of the Kannada language and ensure employment opportunities for local youth. Speaking to the media in Hiriyur after inaugurating the 'Bagilige Bantu Sarkara - Sevege Irali Sahakara' programme, Shivakumar addressed several issues, including the protection of Kannada language, employment for local youth, the World Kannada Sammelana, government employees' demands, OPS/NPS and the proposed repeal of the cow slaughter ban and anti-conversion laws.

On protecting Kannada language, land and employment opportunities for local people, Shivakumar said that although there was no provision in the law or Constitution prohibiting such measures, protecting the state's soil, language, identity and borders was everyone's responsibility. Emphasising the need to preserve the honour and self-respect of Kannada and provide employment to local youth, he said, "You are also a part of it. From that point of view, to preserve the honour and self-respect of Kannada, to give jobs to the children living in our Kannada land, it is also my duty to bring a law to protect our Kannadigas," he said. He added that he had already held discussions with leaders of several organisations on the matter.

On the organisation of the World Kannada Sammelana, Shivakumar said the state government would organise the event next year and that discussions were already underway with various stakeholders. He said the government would decide on the format of the event and consider bringing a Bill in the next Cabinet meeting. "I have already discussed with everyone. Everyone is helping. Under the leadership of the government, protecting everyone's interests, I will also decide in the next Cabinet what form it should be given by bringing a Bill," he said.

Addressing government employees present at the programme, Shivakumar described them as the real ambassadors of the government and made a special announcement of Rs 50,000 for Hiriyur. Referring to the festival allowance and health service issues raised by employees, he said, "Today you are all employees; you are the real ambassadors." He further announced the amount while referring to the employees' demand for an increase in the allowance. "Even if you said it should be made from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, see how much it is... The pen is in our hands. Come on, in Hiriyur, a special announcement of Rs 50,000. We will take a decision."

On the five guarantees promised in the Congress manifesto and the demands concerning the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and New Pension Scheme (NPS), Shivakumar assured government employees that the issues had been discussed and asked them not to worry. Drawing a comparison between the faith a child has in its mother and a tree in its roots, he said that government employees also had faith in the government. "In our manifesto, we gave some words. We gave five guarantees. We have also discussed OPS / NPS, don't worry about that. The relationship between us and you is like the relationship between devotees and God, don't worry. For all that, the muhurta has to be fixed in the right way," he said. He further explained that the Finance Department, Cabinet, party office-bearers, those involved in preparing the manifesto and government employees would have to be taken into confidence before a decision was finalised. "After that, on the 28th you have to make me sit too. That responsibility is also with you," he said.

Speaking about his relationship with government employees, Shivakumar said he had already raised the matter with the Finance Department. Recalling the employees' contribution and their support during the political struggle, he said that he and then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had travelled across the state and witnessed the employees' participation. "I am aware that you all have worked hard with your body, wealth and mind to bring us to power in this State. I will not talk about others," he said. He also mentioned his close associate Sudhakar, Jaichandra and other leaders, stating that they had served as MLAs for several years. Highlighting the importance of mutual responsibility between government employees and elected representatives, Shivakumar said that both sides had a responsibility to protect each other's interests and honour. "Who has the duty to protect us? Whose duty is it? Your duty. If my honour has to be protected, whose duty is it? It is your duty to protect you. So both have an understanding, there is an agreement. There is an agreement between this head and friends," he said.

Quoting Gandhiji, Shivakumar described himself as a government employee in a certain sense, referring to his political journey since 1989 and his repeated electoral victories. "I may be a minister, I am in a way a government employee. Since 1989, I too have got the status of a government employee. Even after winning elections eight times, that is my honour. You protect it," he said. He concluded his address by wishing everyone well and saying that they were all happily protecting the Kannada Rajyotsava. Earlier, on the Praja Seve programme, Shivakumar said that the initiative was being conducted every Saturday and that he would personally participate in it every month from now onwards. He said the programme aimed to bring changes in people's lives and address the various problems faced by them.

Responding to a question about the launch of Rs 2,000 crore development works in Hiriyur despite concerns over the availability of funds for sugarcane farmers, and whether the announcement was an election gimmick, the Chief Minister said that the government had a responsibility towards the people and that the Centre should first fulfil its responsibilities regarding sugarcane prices. "We have to repay the debt to the people. We have to fix the price. The Centre has a responsibility which it has been doing for 90-10 years. Let them first discharge that responsibility. Even then, our ministers and all of us together will do it." Addressing allegations that the state government was attempting to create unrest by repealing the cow slaughter ban and anti-conversion laws, Shivakumar said that the Congress had its own ideological commitments and that the government respected cows and their protection. "Our party has certain ideologies. We will protect cows, we look at them with respect. There were many laws earlier. Bringing a law is not to hate others. We must protect every community's livelihood." Questioning the continuation of large export companies in Uttar Pradesh while the issue of cow protection was being raised, he said, "Why are big export companies still kept in UP? Let them close that state itself," he asked. Reiterating his government's commitment to cow protection, Shivakumar said that no one would be allowed to misuse authority in its name. "We will definitely give respect to cows, we will definitely protect cows to save them. But in its name, we cannot allow anyone to misuse power," he said. (ANI)