A suspected pan-India drug trafficking syndicate allegedly using private buses to smuggle narcotics across state borders has come under the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) scanner.

A suspected pan-India drug trafficking syndicate allegedly using private buses to smuggle narcotics across state borders has come under the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) scanner after officials seized nearly 3kg of crystal methamphetamine worth around Rs 3 crore in the international illicit market.

The contraband was recovered from a passenger travelling towards Bengaluru from Delhi via Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, 33, a resident of Delhi, was allegedly promised Rs 50,000 to transport the drug consignment to Bengaluru, sources said.

The narcotics were cleverly concealed inside a trolley bag fitted with a specially constructed cavity, which had been sealed to evade detection.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that a passenger travelling by bus from Delhi was carrying narcotics, officers of the DRI's Noida Regional Unit intercepted Kumar at Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway.

A search of his luggage led to the recovery of a packet containing 2.974kg of a white crystalline substance. The substance subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine on a field testing kit.

According to sources, the syndicate allegedly operates an interstate drug transportation network by placing consignments aboard private buses running on different routes across the country. Carriers are reportedly recruited to ferry the contraband in their luggage for a payment of Rs 50,000 per trip, while the buses serve as a means to move the drugs across state borders.

Investigators suspect that the network uses private buses operating through Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and other states to transport drug consignments before routing them to Bengaluru and other destinations.

The DRI is now investigating whether the syndicate has deployed multiple carriers across several bus routes as part of an extensive nationwide logistics chain.

The seized methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 3 crore in the international illicit market, was confiscated, and Kumar was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to identify the syndicate's handlers, suppliers, other carriers and its interstate connections.