A demand for a week-long Diwali holiday in India has sparked an online debate over work culture, expensive travel and limited paid leave, with employees questioning why celebrating festivals with family remains so difficult

Diwali is one of India's biggest festivals, bringing families together for celebrations, rituals and traditions. However, for thousands of working professionals living away from their hometowns, celebrating the festival with their loved ones is not always easy.

A recent post on X has reignited the conversation around India's corporate work culture after a user questioned why the country cannot introduce a week-long Diwali holiday, similar to the Christmas and New Year break observed by some workplaces in Western countries.

The suggestion has struck a chord with people who believe employees deserve more time to reconnect with their families during important festivals. Here are three key points from the discussion.

Why an X User Wants a Week-Long Diwali Holiday in India

The debate began after an X user suggested that Indian workplaces should introduce a seven-day Diwali holiday every year. Drawing comparisons with Europe and the United States, the individual argued that employees should have enough time to celebrate the festival without worrying about returning to work immediately.

The user highlighted the difficulties faced by professionals who work hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away from their hometowns. For someone living 1,000–2,000 km away, travelling home by train can take anywhere between 30 and 40 hours in one direction.

With many employees struggling to secure more than two days of leave, travelling home for Diwali becomes a difficult proposition. Air travel is not necessarily an affordable alternative either, as festive-season flight tickets can reportedly cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 for a one-way journey.

The user questioned how employees could celebrate festivals with their parents and families when workplace restrictions and travel expenses made even a short visit difficult.

India's Work Culture and Limited Festival Leaves Come Under Scrutiny

Beyond the demand for an extended Diwali break, the post also raised questions about the pressure employees face in India's corporate sector.

The user argued that while India promotes its festivals and cultural traditions globally, many working professionals struggle to participate in those celebrations with their own families.

The post also criticised a work culture where employees continue dealing with professional stress even during important festive occasions. According to the user, festivals should be an opportunity to unwind, spend quality time with loved ones and reconnect with one's roots rather than worry about pending assignments and office deadlines.

The discussion has once again highlighted the importance of work-life balance, particularly for employees who have moved to metropolitan cities for better career opportunities but remain connected to their hometowns and families.

Internet Reacts: Should Companies Offer Longer Festival Breaks?

The suggestion triggered discussions among social media users, with several people supporting the idea of longer festival holidays.

One user pointed out that extended religious holidays are not exclusive to Western countries. Sharing an experience of working with an Egyptian client, the individual mentioned that employees there received a week-long break for Eid and Bakrid.

Another user, who had worked with US and European clients for eight years, shared that colleagues overseas were often surprised to learn that Indian employees received only a day or two off for Diwali. According to the user, some international colleagues had even questioned why India's biggest festival did not come with a longer holiday.

There were also suggestions for a more flexible leave policy. One user proposed that companies should provide every employee with a week-long holiday allowance that could be used according to their respective religious and cultural celebrations.

However, not everyone agreed that a common week-long Diwali break was the only solution. Some argued that employees should plan their leaves in advance, complete their responsibilities and seek approval before the festive season.