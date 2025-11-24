Congress leader Rashid Alvi hit out at Rajnath Singh's Sindh remark, daring the government to 'mobilise the military' and take over Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from real issues like inflation.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday strongly reacted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent remarks relating to Sindh, saying that if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership claims that neighbouring countries were once part of India, then the discussion should not be confined to Sindh alone.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "Why just Sindh? Take the whole of Pakistan. When the RSS chief repeatedly says that Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan were a part of India, then why should we talk about only Sindh? Mobilise the military and include Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India."

Alvi's comments came a day after the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks triggered political debate, prompting reactions from several Opposition leaders. The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological affiliates of making provocative statements that divert attention from pressing national issues. "Such comments only escalate tensions in the region and mislead the public. Instead of focusing on economic challenges, unemployment and inflation, the ruling party keeps raising issues that inflame sentiments," Alvi added.

Rajnath Singh's Remark on Sindh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, referring to a quote of former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, said that the border can change and "who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again".

Sindh region, known as the homeland of the Sindhi people, has been a significant part of India's civilisation. It was also the centre of the Indus Valley Civilisation. The region became part of Pakistan with the partition in 1947. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also highlighted the cultural significance of the Sindh region in Indian civilisation. He also added that Many Muslims in Sindh believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca"I'd also like to mention the Lal Krishna Advani here. (ANI)