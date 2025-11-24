SP MP Awadhesh Prasad welcomed PM Modi's Ayodhya visit for the Ram Temple flag hoisting but hoped displaced locals would be resettled and compensated. He also expressed disappointment at not being invited despite being the local representative.

SP Leader's Mixed Welcome to PM Modi

"Welcoming" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayodhya visit on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said that he hoped the people whose homes were "destroyed" and farm land were taken earlier during the construction of the Ram Temple would be "resettled" and duly compensated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple tomorrow, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "The Prime Minister is visiting the temple of Lord Shri Ram on November 25. I extend my congratulations and warmly welcome him. I hope that with his arrival, the people of Ayodhya whose homes have been destroyed here during the construction of the Ram Temple will be resettled, the door to proper compensation will open for farmers whose land was taken, and unemployed educated young people will get government jobs."

The SP leader also expressed disappointment over not being invited to the flag-hoisting ceremony despite being a native of Ayodhya and the elected representative of the constituency. He also alleged that "outsiders" were being invited to the flag-hoisting ceremony, while locals were not. "I wasn't invited, despite being born here... The public made me win here, so I should have received a card... I've also heard that more outsiders are arriving, while the local people haven't had a chance... If invited, I'll go barefoot... They're ignoring us; only trust members know this," he said

Grand Preparations for Flag Hoisting

The flag to be hoisted atop the Ram Temple carries three symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the 'Mandar' and 'Parijat' trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

The preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is in full swing. The temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to decorate Ayodhya for the sacred event. (ANI)