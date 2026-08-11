RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to interact with Gen Z youngsters in Nagpur on August 15. The programme, held at Kasturchand Park on Independence Day, will focus on democracy, constitutional values, and the role of youth in shaping India's future.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with Gen Z youngsters in Nagpur on August 15 as part of an initiative aimed at engaging the younger generation on democracy, constitutional values and India's future.

Event Details and Purpose

The programme will be held at Kasturchand Park on Independence Day, where Bhagwat will hoist the national flag at the newly installed 200-foot-high flag mast on Saturday morning. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Bhagwat will hold a special interaction with young people, focusing on the role and contribution of the youth in shaping India's future.

The programme is expected to provide a platform for Gen Z participants to engage with the RSS chief on issues concerning the country's democratic and constitutional framework.

Organisers and Context

The Nagpur event comes days after Bhagwat held a similar interaction with Gen Z youngsters in Mumbai on August 6. The initiative is aimed at creating a dialogue with younger citizens and understanding their perspectives on the country's future.

The programme in Nagpur has been jointly organised by Lokmat and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The initiative has been conceptualised by Lokmat Editorial Board Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vijay Darda.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Itankar are among the dignitaries expected to attend the programme.

Programme Focus and Expectations

The event will be held against the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations, with the participation of young people forming a central part of the programme.

The interaction is expected to focus on how the country's younger generation can contribute to nation-building and play a meaningful role in India's future. Bhagwat's engagement with Gen Z in Mumbai earlier this month was part of the same broader initiative to establish a direct dialogue with young people.

The Nagpur programme will extend that engagement to his home city, where the RSS is headquartered. The event at Kasturchand Park will begin with the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag at the newly installed 200-foot mast, followed by the interaction with youngsters.

With democracy, constitutional values and youth participation forming key themes of the programme, the organisers are positioning the event as an opportunity for young Indians to discuss their aspirations and their role in the country's development.

The programme is also expected to draw participation from a large section of young people from Nagpur, providing them an opportunity to hear Bhagwat's views and engage with him on issues related to India's future. (ANI)