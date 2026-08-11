The Gujarat Forest Department has launched a plastic waste management project around the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary. The initiative will purchase plastic from villagers to protect the fragile wetland ecosystem, with a dedicated collection centre set up.

The Gujarat Forest Department has launched a Plastic Waste Management Project around the Ramsar-designated Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, with an initiative to purchase plastic waste collected by villagers while strengthening efforts to protect the wetland's fragile ecosystem. The Rs 2.94-crore project has been approved under the Project for Eco-Restoration in Gujarat (PERG), supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It is being implemented by the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, Wildlife Division, Sanand, in collaboration with local gram panchayats, Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) and community members.

A Scientific Approach to Waste Management

Gujarat Minister for Forests and Environment Arjun Modhwadia said that by establishing a scientific plastic waste management system around this globally important wetland, we aim to eliminate plastic pollution and protect Nalsarovar's unique ecosystem. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Jaipal Singh said that a dedicated Plastic Waste Collection Centre has been established at Kayla village in Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad district.

The project will cover villages surrounding Nalsarovar, including Vekariya, Kayla, Shahpur, Dharji and Meni in Ahmedabad district, and Nani Kathechi and Ranagadh in Surendranagar district. The Forest Department will systematically collect plastic waste from the villages and transport it to the collection centre.

Community Involvement and Infrastructure

Waste collection bins are being installed across the villages, while EDCs will appoint volunteers, known as 'Swachhta Praharis', to encourage residents to segregate and properly dispose of dry plastic waste. Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said that the Forest Department will undertake the systematic collection of plastic waste from villages and transport it to the collection centre. A detailed work study has also been conducted to streamline daily waste collection and transportation, he added.

As part of the project, the Forest Department will purchase plastic waste collected from villages around Nalsarovar, providing an opportunity for residents to participate in waste collection and management. The project includes a waste collection shed, processing unit, compound wall, security cabin, water and electricity facilities, a plastic waste processing machine, safety equipment and waste collection bins.

Employment and Sustainability

Chief Project Director (PERG) and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, S.K. Srivastava, said that the initiative is expected to generate employment for residents while making the project environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.

Protecting a Vital Bird Habitat

Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary was designated as a Ramsar Site, or Wetland of International Importance, under the Ramsar Convention in 2012. Located along the Central Asian Flyway, it serves as a wintering and stopover habitat for migratory birds from Central Asia, Siberia and Europe.

The importance of protecting the wetland is also reflected in the latest annual bird census. During the 2025-26 migratory season, 270 bird species and an estimated 6,42,232 birds were recorded across 50 survey zones. This was an increase of 26 species and 2,28,399 birds compared with the 2023-24 census. Rare and globally threatened species recorded included the Yellow-breasted Bunting, Sociable Lapwing, Indian Skimmer, Baer's Pochard, Dalmatian Pelican and Saras Crane.

The Gujarat government has prioritised protecting wetlands from threats such as plastic pollution. The initiative also comes amid the country's focus on wetland conservation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the number of wetlands and Ramsar sites in India having nearly tripled over the past nine years. (ANI)