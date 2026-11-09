Around 150 Chinese nationals have reportedly been filming in Dhaka's impoverished neighbourhoods and presenting the footage as scenes from India. Their videos, featuring insulting remarks, have sparked questions over their motives

An unusual online trend involving Chinese content creators has drawn attention in Bangladesh after reports emerged that around 150 Chinese nationals were filming in some of Dhaka's poorest neighbourhoods and presenting the footage as scenes from India.

According to an investigation published by Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo on November 6, the vloggers have been recording videos in areas such as Tekpara and Uttara's Sector 12. They allegedly livestream the footage on Chinese social media platforms, including WeChat and Douyin, while telling viewers that they are broadcasting from New Delhi.

The videos have attracted attention for their derogatory descriptions of local residents and their living conditions. One Chinese woman, identified as Mianmian, was reportedly seen livestreaming from Uttara's Sector 12 on November 1. While showing the neighbourhood, she introduced it as New Delhi and described the houses as dirty, unhygienic and underdeveloped.

In another incident, a Chinese man identified as Wang Wei was reportedly seen recording at a tea stall in Tekpara. During the livestream, he allegedly told viewers that the tea consumed by locals was made using cow urine and dirty river water.

The videos reportedly portray the neighbourhoods as Indian settlements, accompanied by insulting commentary about sanitation, hygiene and everyday life.

Repeated Filming Raises Questions About a Possible Disinformation Campaign

The controversy is not limited to a few isolated livestreams. Reports from Bangladeshi media outlets suggest that Chinese vloggers have been visiting Dhaka's low-income neighbourhoods for several months.

The Business Standard reported on May 28 that Chinese content creators had been filming in Tekpara, focusing extensively on its crowded lanes and economically disadvantaged residents. Some were reportedly carrying iPhones fitted with cooling fans, indicating that they were conducting extended filming sessions.

The newspaper also examined videos uploaded to Chinese platforms such as Bilibili and Youku. Several followed a similar format, using words such as 'poor', 'dirty' and 'slum' in their titles. The creators often presented themselves as people helping impoverished communities, turning the everyday struggles of residents into online content.

Another report by Kaler Kantho, published on July 6, highlighted the growing presence of Chinese nationals in Uttara's Sector 12. Local residents reportedly said that groups of vloggers had been visiting the area regularly for three to four months.

One resident expressed concern over their repeated visits, saying that the visitors entered local shops and recorded videos without explaining their purpose.

Interestingly, one streamer reportedly told Prothom Alo that the videos were connected to product-promotion activities aimed at Chinese audiences. However, he declined to explain why Dhaka's poorer neighbourhoods had been selected.

This has fuelled speculation about whether the content is simply designed to attract online views or whether the repeated portrayal of Bangladesh as India serves a larger purpose.

India's growing economic presence and its efforts to attract manufacturers looking to diversify beyond China also add another dimension to the debate. However, there is currently no verified evidence establishing that the vloggers are working as part of a coordinated campaign against India.

Privacy Concerns Grow as Residents Question the Vloggers' Intentions

Apart from the misleading portrayal of locations, the repeated filming has raised serious concerns about the privacy and consent of people living in these neighbourhoods.

Prothom Alo and The Business Standard reported allegations that some Chinese vloggers entered residential properties and recorded people without permission. Residents reportedly claimed that filming had taken place inside homes, kitchens and even bathrooms.

Local women were also found assisting the Chinese nationals during their visits. According to Prothom Alo, one woman working as a guide said she received between Tk 700 and Tk 800 per day. The Business Standard reported that some local women accompanying the vloggers were paid between Tk 500 and Tk 1,000.

Residents have also questioned why the visitors repeatedly return to the same neighbourhoods and record people without explaining how the footage will be used.

Meanwhile, the scale of the activity has drawn the attention of local authorities. Prothom Alo quoted the officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station as saying that police had noticed Chinese nationals filming in the area. Although officers were aware of their presence, they did not have a clear understanding of the purpose behind the activity. Senior authorities had reportedly been informed.

There is also a commercial angle worth considering. Poverty-focused tourism and content have attracted foreign audiences for years, with India's Dharavi among the best-known examples. Some foreign visitors pay for guided tours of impoverished neighbourhoods, while online creators use such locations to generate views and engagement.

The Chinese vloggers could potentially be tapping into a similar appetite among audiences back home. However, deliberately presenting footage from Bangladesh as images of India, particularly alongside insulting commentary, makes the situation more concerning.