Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, and President Murmu extended warm greetings to Uttarakhand on its Foundation Day, celebrating the Himalayan state's rich spiritual heritage, natural beauty, and vital contribution to the nation.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the state’s Foundation Day on Monday, highlighting its natural beauty, spiritual heritage and vibrant folk culture. “Heartfelt wishes to the sisters and brothers of Uttarakhand on the state’s Foundation Day," Shah wrote in a post on X.

Shah described Uttarakhand as the cultural heart of the country and acknowledged the contribution of its people to national service, literature, art and culture. "Uttarakhand, with its breathtaking natural beauty, rich spiritual heritage and vibrant folk culture, is also the cultural heart of our country. From the tradition of serving the nation and devotion to the motherland to literature, art and culture, the people of Devbhoomi have played a leading role in many fields," Shah said. "May the state continue to progress on the path of good governance and prosperity—this is the wish of Baba Kedar," the Home Minister added.

State Formation and Leadership Wishes

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Divas, is observed annually on November 9. The state was formed in the year 2000 as the 27th state of India, carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Largely a hilly state and located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the state has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east.

Earlier, PM Modi wished the residents of Uttarakhand on the State Foundation Day, calling it a "divine land" with sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham."My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day. Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended warm greetings to the residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, highlighting the state's spiritual legacy, culturally rich history, and the vital role played by its people in serving the country.

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