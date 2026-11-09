Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a tech executive investigated as a potential Chinese intelligence agent. This connection has raised severe national security concerns regarding the possible smuggling of restricted AI chips to China.

The CEO of Nvidia, the company that makes the most advanced AI chips in the world, Jensen Huang, acknowledged having an extramarital affair after the board of his $4.5 trillion company opened an investigation into allegations that he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who may be a Chinese spy.

Huang's association with Alice Huang, a former CEO of Singapore-based business Megaspeed who is unrelated to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang, was disclosed by the New York Times last month. The US authorities looked into this relationship and discovered that Huang was a Chinese intelligence agent.

Who Is Alice Huang?

Chinese citizen Alice Huang, also called Huang Le, was a senior executive of Megaspeed, a data center firm with headquarters in Singapore. Her professional role put her in the center of the worldwide supply chain for AI chips, but nothing is known about her personal life or early career.

According to The New York Times, Megaspeed buys computer hardware using Nvidia chips and acts as a middleman, renting out data center space to companies, including the massive Chinese internet company Alibaba.

As American officials looked into whether companies operating through Southeast Asia were assisting Chinese companies in getting around limits on cutting-edge AI processors, the company's business model came under examination.

During the time under investigation, Alice Huang was a senior executive at Megaspeed. She apparently got to know Jensen Huang, the company's CEO, through her job and the company's interactions with Nvidia.

The Guardian claims that she was previously suspected by US authorities of assisting in the smuggling of Nvidia chips to China. After that, she was put under observation.

Why Did Her Connection With NVIDIA's CEO Raise Alarm?

Alice Huang's affiliation with a company suspected of assisting Chinese companies in obtaining restricted technology was not the only cause for concern.

One of the most important people in the artificial intelligence sector in the United States is Jensen Huang. Nvidia is a major component in the US endeavor to keep its technological edge over China since its cutting-edge chips are essential to the development of AI systems.

In terms of technology, industry, employment, and national security, he has also become a key spokesperson for the Trump administration.

American intelligence officials were worried that Alice Huang might have learned about Nvidia's commercial ambitions from her contacts with the company's CEO, according to The New York Times. There were also concerns about whether Beijing would have learned more about Trump's views on sophisticated semiconductor exports to China from such exchanges.