NVIDIA's board of directors is investigating allegations that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort tied to an admitted affair. While Huang has apologized and remains CEO, the probe examines potential links to a Chinese spy agency.

The board of directors of NVIDIA said on Sunday that it is launching an investigation into allegations that CEO Jensen Huang was the "target of a foreign intelligence effort." The revelation followed Huang's admission to the board that he had an intimate relationship with a business leader who, according to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence concluded was obtaining intelligence for Beijing.

In a letter to NVIDIA employees obtained by The Associated Press, Huang said he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family and colleagues. He said he took “full responsibility” for his actions. “Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life,” Huang wrote. “My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility.”

The controversy first came to light on November 7 after The New York Times reported that the woman, Alice Huang, had become close to Jensen Huang and was allegedly working for a Chinese spy agency.

What Did Jensen Huang Wrote?

On Sunday, Jensen Huang sent an email to Nvidia employees admitting that the allegations of affair being made against him are true. He stressed that he is “fully committed to Nvidia” and "will work to earn back your confidence."

"I was unfaithful to my wife," Jensen Huang wrote. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

“Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”

What Did NVIDIA Board Say?

The board of NVIDIA stated that it has "no reason to believe" that Nvidia secrets or national security were exposed, but that its investigation would look at all relevant data. The board stated that Huang "fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it."

Huang, 63, will continue to serve as CEO throughout the inquiry. According to a statement from the firm, John Rizzo, "Today's news will not slow NVIDIA." "Jensen is dedicated to serving as CEO of NVIDIA indefinitely."

With its chips powering many of the data centers and computer systems required to train and execute AI models, NVIDIA has emerged as a major participant in the worldwide battle to create artificial intelligence. In an effort to restrict China's access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology, the United States has imposed export limits on its sophisticated processors.