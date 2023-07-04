Why 5 families in Coorg's Bandadka village dread the rains

Bandadka village in Coorg, known as the Scotland of India, faces challenges during the rainy season. Lack of road connectivity, proper bridge, electricity, and necessities affect villagers. Despite requests, the authorities have not provided adequate facilities, putting lives at risk.

Coorg is known as the Scotland of India. It shines with lush green vegetation, numerous waterfalls and rich culture. However, during the rainy season - the lack of basic necessities in the villages comes to the fore. One such unfortunate village is the Bandadka village of Sampaje taluk.

The village has no road connectivity to the city. Every rainfall disrupts their peace. Agony takes over as the flow of the river is alarming. The local panchayat has not yet been able to provide the village with a proper bridge.

During rainfall, it is risky to cross the Payashwini river, which flows along NH275. If one wants to reach the village, crossing the river while holding on to a rope is mandatory.

The villager's lack of electricity, road connectivity, and even the link bridge connecting them to the taluk is breathing its last. Surprisingly, even after 75 years of Independence, there are such villages in the state, especially in the tourist hotspot of Coorg, which lack the necessities.

The link bridge connecting the village and outskirts is ready to set sail if the people set their foot on it. There are five families in the village. Three of them comprise of old-aged people who are leading their lives in danger. The river flow during summer is very low, so the villagers’ daily life is not disrupted. Only during the rainy season do they undergo an adventurous river crossing every day. The Payashwini river, called the Chandragiri river, flows across Sullia, Jalsoor, Chengala and Kasargod.

The Panchayat used to construct a small bridge for the villagers once in 3-4 years. This year, the one constructed last time is on the verge of collapsing into the river.

For medication, villagers must walk 2.5 km through the wild forest, which elephants and leopards inhabit. They should walk through the small dam and reach NH 275 for transport. The villagers complain that even after requesting the ministers, Panchayat and District administration to provide them with the facilities, no one seems to care.