Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why 5 families in Coorg's Bandadka village dread the rains

    Bandadka village in Coorg, known as the Scotland of India, faces challenges during the rainy season. Lack of road connectivity, proper bridge, electricity, and necessities affect villagers. Despite requests, the authorities have not provided adequate facilities, putting lives at risk.

    Why 5 families in Coorg's Bandadka village dread the rains vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    Coorg is known as the Scotland of India. It shines with lush green vegetation, numerous waterfalls and rich culture. However, during the rainy season - the lack of basic necessities in the villages comes to the fore. One such unfortunate village is the Bandadka village of Sampaje taluk. 

    The village has no road connectivity to the city. Every rainfall disrupts their peace. Agony takes over as the flow of the river is alarming. The local panchayat has not yet been able to provide the village with a proper bridge.

    'Jeevanadi' going dry: Coorg suffers in tourism

    During rainfall, it is risky to cross the Payashwini river, which flows along NH275. If one wants to reach the village, crossing the river while holding on to a rope is mandatory.

    The villager's lack of electricity, road connectivity, and even the link bridge connecting them to the taluk is breathing its last. Surprisingly, even after 75 years of Independence, there are such villages in the state, especially in the tourist hotspot of Coorg, which lack the necessities. 

    The link bridge connecting the village and outskirts is ready to set sail if the people set their foot on it. There are five families in the village. Three of them comprise of old-aged people who are leading their lives in danger. The river flow during summer is very low, so the villagers’ daily life is not disrupted. Only during the rainy season do they undergo an adventurous river crossing every day. The Payashwini river, called the Chandragiri river, flows across Sullia, Jalsoor, Chengala and Kasargod.

    Karnataka: Expect rainfall within 24 hours; ‘Orange' alert for the coasts

    The Panchayat used to construct a small bridge for the villagers once in 3-4 years. This year, the one constructed last time is on the verge of collapsing into the river. 

    For medication, villagers must walk 2.5 km through the wild forest, which elephants and leopards inhabit. They should walk through the small dam and reach NH 275 for transport. The villagers complain that even after requesting the ministers, Panchayat and District administration to provide them with the facilities, no one seems to care.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra 10 crushed to death, 20 severely injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule AJR

    Maharashtra: 10 crushed to death, 20 severely injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule

    Kerala's fever cases cross over 12,000; H1N1, Dengue cases spike anr

    Kerala's fever cases cross over 12,000; H1N1, Dengue cases spike anr

    WATCH Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked snt

    WATCH: Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked

    Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

    Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

    SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't hesitate to condemn countries that support terrorism,' says PM Modi WATCH AJR

    SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't hesitate to condemn countries that support terrorism,' says PM Modi | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Instagram Twitter alternative Threads appears on Apple App Store likely to debut on July 6 gcw

    Instagram's Twitter alternative Threads appears on Apple App Store; likely to debut on July 6

    Mangalore buns to Goli Baje: 7 Mangalorean dishes to savour during rains AJR EAI

    Mangalore buns to Goli Baje: 7 Mangalorean dishes to savour during rains

    Apple iPhone 15 series Pro may come in new crimson colour iPhone 15 15 Plus in mint green report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: Pro may come in new crimson colour; iPhone 15, 15 Plus in mint green

    Maharashtra 10 crushed to death, 20 severely injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule AJR

    Maharashtra: 10 crushed to death, 20 severely injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule

    Lentil Bolognese to Bombay Burritos - 7 easy to make vegan dishes MSW

    Lentil Bolognese to Bombay Burritos - 7 easy to make vegan dishes

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon