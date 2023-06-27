'Jeevanadi' going dry: Coorg suffers in tourism

River Kaveri, also known as Jeevanadi is being dried up and given a huge impact on tourism of Coorg. The river takes birth in Talakaveri in Coorg district. The emptiness of the river has resulted in loss of tourists in the widespread destinations of the district, including Dubare elephant camp and waterfalls along the river.

Tourism in Karnataka's Kodagu is suffering as river Cauvery has been going dry over the course of summer. The birthplace of the river is Talacauvery, Kodagu district. Also known as Coorg, the area is famous for its tourist attractions and is popularly known as the ‘Scotland of India’. It hosts lakhs of tourists every year, for its greenery and numerous waterfalls.

Cauvery, known as the “Jeevanadi” is currently going dry due to less rainfall and a significant rise in the global temperature. River Cauvery takes birth in Talakaveri, which rests in the Coorg district. It flows through Madikeri towards Kanakapura and dissolves in the Bay of Bengal.



There has been an exponential decrease in the water level of the River in Kodagu. This has given a big impact on the tourism of Coorg. The most popular tourist destinations are facing loss of income due to a shortage of rainfall.

A widely popular destination in Kushalanagara taluk - Dubbare elephant camp. Numerous tourists from various places of the world, visited the camp for an experience with the Elephants, being trained in the camp. Not just this, river rafting was conducted for tourists. The families, who are solely dependent of tourism, are facing loss of income.

River Kaveri has become a streamline!

It’s already June end and every year during this period, the river used to create fear among the tourists for swimming. Alongside the Dubare camp, the river flowed with greater sound among the trees located in the proximity. It was adventurous to flow along with the river and conduct river rafting for fellow tourists.

But, this year it is a much different scenario. The trees are now used to keep the boats from flowing away along the streamline. Hundreds of families dependent upon the river for fishing, rafting, and other activities are now at the mercy of the rain god. Each year, the rocks used to disappear in the magnanimous flow of the river.



Huge impact on Dubare rafting

There are around 70 boats in Dubare rafting and two trainers per boat. Around 500 families are currently depending on tourists and the rain. Cauvery is popularly known widespread as 'Jeevanadi', meaning the river full of life, which never dries!

Quite literally, millions of people are leading their life peacefully over the course of years, alongside the river. The perennial river gives life to the people of Karnataka as well as Tamil Nadu.

After the Covid pandemic, in 2022, there was excessive water flow and hence there was no income. This year, due to the excess temperature and loss of rain, the income has been coming down exponentially. Before 2022, due to the pandemic, there was a complete halt in income due to the global crisis.



The rally for rivers campaign and Cauvery calling was conducted by Sadhguru in order to save the rivers and plant more trees in the plateau. Asia’s first Hydroelectric dam was built across the river at Shivanasamudra.

The river has been drying up at an alarming rate, says reports. Not just farmers, daily wage fishery workers, tourism destinations, food crops, and thousands of aquatic species are at risk due to the river being dried up. The loss of rainfall has been affecting the river for years. Currently, over 10 million people are completely dependent on the river for drinking. Hope it rains soon and washes the troubles away!