Who was Siyaram Baba? Revered spiritual leader passes away at 95

Siyaram Baba, a beloved spiritual leader known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Hanuman and the Narmada River, passed away on Wednesday (December 11) at the age of 95. His death took place on the significant day of Mokshada Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from devotees across the nation.

It is reportedly said that Siyaram Baba breathed his last at 6:10 AM at his ashram in Bhattayan Buzurg, located on the banks of the Narmada River. He had been battling pneumonia for the past ten days and, despite initially seeking medical treatment at a private hospital in Sanawad, chose to return to his ashram for further care.

Doctors from the district hospital attended to him in his final days. His funeral rites are set to take place at 4:00 PM on the same day, with thousands of devotees expected to gather at the ashram to pay their respects.

Born in 1933 in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Siyaram Baba's spiritual journey began at the young age of 17. After receiving guidance from his guru and travelling extensively to various pilgrimage sites, he eventually arrived in Bhattayan in 1962.

It was here that he entered into a deep state of meditation under a tree. According to those who knew him, Baba broke his long silence with the chant of "Siyaram," which became his spiritual mantra and identity, signifying his commitment to Lord Rama.

Throughout his life, Baba led a life marked by devotion, humility, and selfless service. His daily routine was deeply intertwined with worship and spiritual practice. He was known for his dedicated recitation of the Ramayana and for offering tea as prasad to visitors, a gesture that reflected his love for Lord Rama. Baba’s connection with the Narmada River was another cornerstone of his life, with the river being a significant spiritual element in his rituals.

Despite his revered spiritual stature, Siyaram Baba lived a simple life. He often accepted food donations from local villagers, taking only a small portion for himself. The rest of the food was then shared with animals and birds, a practice that highlighted his profound compassion for all living beings.

