Priya Kapur has moved the Delhi HC seeking to modify an interim order, requesting withdrawals from late Sunjay Kapur's EPF account to cover the educational expenses of their children. The plea also seeks to operate certain joint foreign bank accounts.

Priya Kapur has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking clarification of its earlier interim order to allow withdrawals from certain accounts for meeting the educational expenses of late Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, as well as for operating specified foreign joint bank accounts.

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Details of the Application

In the application, Priya Kapur has sought modification of portions of the Court's April 30 judgment to permit withdrawals from the Employees' Provident Fund account of late Sunjay Kapur strictly for payment of ongoing and future education-related expenses of Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, including school and university fees, boarding, lodging and reasonable travel expenses in India and abroad. The plea also seeks permission for the payment of school fees of another defendant enrolled in an overseas school. The application states that quarterly statements of withdrawals, along with supporting documents, would continue to be filed before the High Court.

Further, Priya Kapur has sought clarification permitting the operation of certain foreign joint bank accounts, including HSBC UK and JPMorgan Chase Bank accounts, while undertaking to preserve the share of funds corresponding to balances existing as on June 12, 2025, for the benefit of the estate. The application states that the reliefs sought are operational in nature and are intended to ensure continuity of educational and maintenance-related financial obligations during the pendency of the proceedings.

Background of the Estate Dispute

In the background, the Delhi High Court had earlier ordered status quo over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur in the ongoing dispute concerning the validity of his Will. The Court had restrained the creation of third-party rights over assets and directed the preservation of the estate pending trial after petitions were filed by his children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging the Will.

The High Court had observed that "suspicious circumstances" had been raised regarding the Will and held that the estate required protection till adjudication of the dispute. The matter involves assets reportedly valued at around Rs 30,000 crore. (ANI)