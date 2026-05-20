Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has launched the 'Talent Hunt Scheme - Hauslon Ki Udaan 2026-27' to nurture youth talent. With a Rs 10 crore budget, the scheme will be implemented across 70 constituencies, offering a platform in arts, music, and dance.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Talent Hunt Scheme - Hauslon Ki Udaan 2026-27', describing it as much more than just a competition. CM Gupta said the initiative aims to identify, nurture and provide a national platform to the hidden talent of Delhi's youth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at a press conference held at CM Jan Seva Sadan, the Chief Minister also unveiled the official logo of the ambitious scheme. She said the logo symbolises the dreams, creativity and soaring confidence of Delhi's young generation. On this occasion, the Delhi Government's Minister for Art, Culture, and Languages, Kapil Mishra, was also present.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta said, "The government firmly believes that every young person possesses talent and only needs the right opportunity and platform to shine. The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages and is designed to give young people a chance to showcase their creativity, build confidence and carve out an identity for themselves."

She added that the initiative would also help promote Delhi's rich cultural heritage alongside modern creative expression. The Chief Minister said the objective of the scheme is not limited to discovering talent alone, but also to create an inclusive and accessible platform that encourages diversity, self-employment and self-reliance among talented youth. CM Gupta said that the initiative will offer equal opportunities to young people from different social and economic backgrounds and help channel their creative potential in a meaningful direction.

Scheme Details and Registration

The scheme will be implemented across all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi with a budget allocation of Rs 10 crore. The release further added that more than 25,000 young participants are expected to take part in different stages. The entire process, the government said, will be conducted in a transparent, systematic and phased manner to ensure equal opportunity for all participants. Youth between the ages of 16 and 35 can register free of cost through the dedicated online portal www.delhitalenthunt.com from Tuesday onwards. The portal will also carry registration details, programme information and regular updates.

Competition Categories

The competition will feature seven major categories. Under singing, participants can compete in classical, folk and non-classical music. The dance category will include classical, folk and contemporary/non-classical dance forms. Participants will also get an opportunity to showcase their talent in fine art and digital art, sculpture and pottery, music composition, instrumental music, and acting and theatre.

Phases of the Competition

The Chief Minister said the programme will be conducted in four phases. The first stage will involve online registration, screening and shortlisting of applications received across all seven categories. Around 24,500 participants from Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies will move to the next round. In the second stage, 35 cluster-level competitions will be organised, with each cluster covering two Assembly constituencies. A total of 2,450 participants across different categories will be shortlisted from this round. The third stage will consist of four zonal-level competitions where the best performers from each category will be selected. The final stage will culminate in a state-level grand finale in August featuring 28 finalists.

Prizes and Evaluation

Winners across all seven categories will receive prize money, while every finalist will also be honoured. The Chief Minister said 25 per cent weightage in the evaluation process will come from online public voting, while the remaining 75 per cent will be based on assessment by an expert jury comprising experienced and reputed professionals from relevant fields. Delhi CM added that the grand finale will be organised on a large scale, with noted Bollywood personalities and celebrities expected to attend.

Participants securing the first position will receive a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh, while the second, third and fourth positions will receive Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Apart from cash rewards, selected participants and outstanding performers will also be honoured with certificates, awards, shields and medals.

A Platform for 'Creative Capital'

Chief Minister Gupta said 'Hauslon Ki Udaan' is not merely a talent hunt programme but a platform that will help Delhi's youth establish their identity before the country and the world. She added that, "In the future, talented participants may also be associated with various social campaigns as brand ambassadors to inspire positive change in society."

Appealing to young people to participate in large numbers, the Chief Minister urged them to give wings to their dreams and make the most of the platform created by the Delhi Government.

On the occasion, Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, "Delhi is steadily emerging as the 'Creative Capital' and 'Youth Capital' of New India."

Mishra said, "After the successful organisation of the International Film Festival of Delhi, the Capital is now ready for another major initiative in the form of the 'Delhi Talent Hunt - Hauslon Ki Udaan'." Calling it a step towards the vision of an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", he said the initiative would provide Delhi's youth with a golden opportunity to showcase their art, creativity and talent on a larger platform while paving the way for self-reliance. He added that the objective of the Delhi Talent Hunt is not only to discover talent, but also to provide deserving youth with proper guidance, recognition and opportunities. (ANI)