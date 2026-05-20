Union Minister Bandi Sanjay dismissed speculation about him floating a new party, asserting he is a 'BJP worker.' He accused KCR of running a misinformation campaign. This comes as BRS demands his resignation over a POCSO case against his son.

Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday dismissed speculation about him floating a new political party, asserting that he remains a "BJP worker." He alleged that KCR, from his farmhouse, was running a misinformation campaign about his political future.

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Speaking to the reporters, Sanjay said, "I am not the kind of politician who would start a new political party. We are BJP workers. KCR is sitting in his farmhouse and running propaganda that I will be suspended from the party."

Sanjay on Son's POCSO Case

Referring to the ongoing Bandi Bhageerath case, the MoS said, "The case is in the court. "Is there any instance where a father has made his son surrender? KCR's son is running a fake news factory," he added.

This comes after his son Bandi Sai Bhageerath was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 for investigation into the alleged case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

BRS Demands Resignation

Earlier in the day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had demanded the resignation of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar following allegations against his son, Bandi Bhageerath, in a POCSO case, as party workers had carried out multiple protests across the state over the issue and held placards with Bhageerath's face.

'Justice Should Be Delivered Impartially'

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had earlier demanded an impartial probe into the POCSO case, emphasising that law enforcement should deliver justice without any bias.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy demanded a fair and swift investigation into the matter. "Whether it is Bandi Bhagirath or any other accused, irrespective of their position, status, they should be treated accordingly... There should not be any preferential treatment or any political influence... Today, he is in remand, and there should be a fair and fast investigation. Justice should be delivered impartially," said Reddy. (ANI)