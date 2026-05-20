Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urged the public not to panic buy fuel, stating the state has adequate supply. This comes amid a global energy crisis and recent price hikes, with the Centre also maintaining that India has sufficient fuel reserves.

No Need for Panic Buying: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that there is an adequate quantity of petrol and diesel in the state and urged the public not to indulge in panic buying.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said that panic buying disrupts the supply chain and may cause a shortage of fuel. "The supply of petrol-diesel that is available to Maharashtra is being provided in whatever quantity is needed. The panic that arises due to mere rumours disrupts the supply chain because the supply chain is built based on years of experience. When suddenly, due to rumours, people start lining up and filling more petrol-diesel than necessary, it causes problems in the supply chain at such times and leads to a shortage in supply. There is no need to panic," he said.

Price Hikes Amid Global Energy Crisis

This comes amid a global energy crisis in the wake of the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Following a Rs 3 per litre hike on May 15, the petrol and diesel rates were increased by an average of 90 paise per litre. Mumbai witnessed a price hike of 91 paise for petrol, bringing it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while its diesel price increased by 94 paise, which stood at Rs 94.08 per litre.

Centre Assures Adequate Fuel Supply in India

However, the Centre has maintained that India has an adequate supply of fuel.

On May 18, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has successfully avoided shortages of crude oil, LPG and pipeline gas despite facing disruptions caused by two major wars in the world over the last four years.

Speaking during an interaction with the media in Varanasi, the minister said the ongoing conflict in West Asia has created fresh challenges for the global energy sector and international supply chains. "Look at the war going on in West Asia today, it is about to complete nearly 80 days. This conflict started on February 28. In the last four years, this is the second major war. Earlier, the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, and now this conflict has been continuing for the last 80 days," Puri said.

"Because of this, many new challenges emerged. But I am happy to tell you that India is one such country in the world where we did not allow any shortage of crude oil, pipeline gas or LPG," the minister added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)