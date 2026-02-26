Major Maroof Raza, retired Indian Army officer-turned-defence analyst and prominent Indo-Pak affairs commentator, has passed away.

Major Maroof Raza, retired Indian Army officer-turned-defence analyst and prominent Indo-Pak affairs commentator, has passed away. On primetime debates, Raza stood out for his sharp strategic insights, unmistakable presentation style and deep-rooted understanding of national security dynamics. For years, he remained one of the most visible and credible interpreters of India’s military posture, counter-insurgency doctrine and fraught relationship with Pakistan.

Army Background and Counter-Insurgency Grounding

Born in 1959, Major Raza, during his service in the Indian Army, gained first-hand experience in counter-insurgency operations — a crucial foundation that later shaped his authoritative voice in strategic affairs.

Raza’s commentary was anchored in lived battlefield realities. His operational exposure lent depth and authenticity to his analysis of terrorism, border flare-ups and internal security challenges. During moments of heightened India-Pakistan tensions and cross-border crises, he broke down complex military developments for a national audience.

In 1994, Raza was awarded the prestigious Times of India Fellowship. His intellectual journey extended far beyond Indian shores. He held visiting fellowships at the Centre for Policy Research in Delhi, the Henry L. Stimson Center in Washington, and the War Studies Department of King’s College London.

Between 1998 and 2007, he served as a visiting professor at Middlesex University and also took on the role of Regional Director for South Asia. Over the decades, he lectured extensively in India and abroad, dissecting India’s security concerns and global strategic shifts with clarity and conviction.

Television Career and ‘Line of Duty’

Major Raza became a household name through his commanding television presence. As a consultant and strategic affairs expert on Times Now, he was a regular fixture on primetime panels, offering pointed insights into defence preparedness, geopolitical flashpoints and Indo-Pak relations.

His most celebrated television contribution came through the 20-part series Line of Duty, a show centred on the Indian Armed Forces. An episode on the Siachen Glacier earned international recognition, winning an award in the military documentary category at the Rome Film Festival in 2005. The series also entered the Limca Book of Records as India’s first military reality programme.

He later anchored strategic affairs programmes such as Latitude and India Risk Report, further cementing his stature as one of India’s foremost defence commentators.

Editorial Leadership and Strategic Advisory Roles

Beyond television studios, Raza played a significant role in shaping defence discourse through editorial and advisory platforms. He served as Strategic Affairs Editorial Adviser to Times Now and Editor-at-Large of Fauji India magazine.

He was also mentor of Security Watch India and a board adviser on strategic risk and global geopolitics with IIRIS consulting.

Across more than two decades, Major Raza wore many hats — mentor, anchor, academic, correspondent and writer. His columns featured in leading Indian newspapers, while his insights reached global audiences through appearances on platforms such as BBC World Service radio.

An alumnus and former Head Boy of Mayo College, and later associated with King’s College London, Major Maroof Raza combined military grit with intellectual sharpness and a commanding screen presence.

Tributes pour in

