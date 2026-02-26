Tripura CM Manik Saha launched the State Innovative Mission and T-Nest to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. The initiative, a collaboration with NITI Aayog, aims to retain youth talent by providing end-to-end support from the school level.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched the State Innovative Mission at the International Exhibition Centre and inaugurated the T-Nest (Tripura: Nurturing and Entrepreneurship Startup), in Agartala. The program centred on the State Innovation Mission and T-Nest is a joint initiative of Atal Innovation Mission-NITI Aayog, Good Governance and Information Technology Department, and the Government of Tripura.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The initiative aims to promote innovation-driven development in the state by encouraging new ideas, technological advancement, and institutional collaboration. The launch is expected to mark a significant step toward strengthening Tripura's growth in emerging sectors and fostering a culture of innovation. Senior government officials, stakeholders, and representatives from various sectors participated in the event.

A 'Necessary' Mission for Tripura's Youth

Speaking to ANI, Saha said, "This State Innovation Mission was very necessary for us. Tripura is the first state in India to start a mission of this kind. I believe this is crucial for a place like Tripura. As we look at the 'Act East Policy' mentioned by the Honourable Prime Minister, I feel it is now becoming 'Act East Tripura.' The Prime Minister has provided significant support and facilities for development in Tripura, including the 'HIRA Model' (Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways). Following that vision, this new mission has been launched. It will be immensely beneficial for our youth. Many of our talented young people used to leave the state despite having great capacity and skill. This mission, along with the focus on startups, will provide them with the necessary logistics support right from the school and college levels."

Fostering Ideas from Inception to Maturity

He further stated that," It will help them develop their ideas and reach maturity so that when they enter the professional field, it becomes much easier for them. My message to them is: just think of what you want to achieve, and go for it. For any support needed in between, the Government of Tripura and NITI Aayog will provide full technological assistance."

Incubation Centre and High-Level Support

Saha said, "We have also utilised this space, which was previously underutilised, to create an incubation centre. This provides end-to-end support, meaning from the very start of a project to its completion, ensuring our youth enter the workforce fully prepared. A new door of opportunity has opened for Tripura. Our Honourable Prime Minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog, and today, the Vice Chairman is also here for his first visit to Tripura. He was very pleased to interact with the youth and visit the various innovation stalls. This is a very positive step for the state." (ANI)