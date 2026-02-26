Warangal District Court received a bomb threat email, prompting a police search that found nothing suspicious. A case has been registered. A similar threat was recently reported at the Lucknow Civil Court, also triggering a major security response.

Warangal District Court received a bomb threat through an email on Thursday, prompting the police to mobilise bomb squad teams to thoroughly check the court premises, said a Telangana police official. However, officials found nothing suspicious, and are investigating the matter further.

According to Subedari Station Inspector Ranjit Kumar, the police conducted a search operation after it received information about the incident, but no suspicious elements were found in the court premises. Although the situation remains calm, police have officially registered a case and are investigating the matter.

"Warangal District Court received a bomb threat email today. After receiving the information, the police along with the bomb disposal team arrived at the court premises, conducted a thorough check of the entire area, and found nothing suspicious. We've registered a case and are investigating the matter," Kumar told ANI. Further detais are awaited.

Separate Bomb Threat in Lucknow

In a separate development, the Lucknow Civil Court in Uttar Pradesh received a bomb threat on February 24, triggering a swift response from local police and specialised security teams.

According to officials, when the information about the threat was received, personnel from the bomb squad, dog squad and local police rushed to the court premises. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched at the Civil Court located in the Wazirganj police station area. Senior officers, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) West and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chowk, were present at the spot to supervise the operation. (ANI)