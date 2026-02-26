Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh urged strict action against drug peddlers in Maharashtra, calling for invoking MCOCA and seizing assets. He slammed the state government, calling the availability of drugs near schools and colleges 'shameful'.

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh on Thursday urged strict action against drug peddlers in Maharashtra, calling for the invocation of stringent provisions under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and seizure of assets of those involved in the illegal trade. Criticising the state government and law enforcement agencies, the Congress leader said drugs were easily available near schools and other public places, terming the situation "shameful" despite some arrests being made.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Shameful' Ground Reality Despite Arrests

Addressing the media at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, Shaikh said, "For the past year, I've been saying that strict action should be taken against drugs. I myself raised the issue in the assembly hall that, for drug sellers, not just the Drug Act, but MCOCA should be applied. And the Chief Minister also worked to bring that law, and some people are even being arrested under it. " Congress MLA, however, expressed concern that the ground situation had not improved significantly. "But still, you can see that outside schools, outside colleges, bus stops, train stations, drugs are easily available everywhere. And one or two BJP MLAs themselves went and caught drugs being sold outside schools, which is a very shameful thing for the state government and the police," he added.

Call to Seize Property and Finances

Shaikh stressed that merely arresting accused persons was not enough and called for strict financial action to dismantle drug networks. "When there's a provision in the law where you apply MCOCA, their property should also be seized. All their bank accounts and money should be seized so that no one dares to do it," he said.

Citing International Examples

Drawing comparisons with other countries, he added, "Just as action is taken against drug sellers in Dubai, Singapore, etc., if such action is taken in this country, in Mumbai city and Maharashtra, then I don't think anyone will dare to sell drugs in Mumbai city or Maharashtra," he further added. (ANI)