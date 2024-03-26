Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Dr Sarojini Mahishi, first woman to be elected as MP from Karnataka?

    Dr. Sarojini Mahishi, Karnataka's first female Member of Parliament, was elected from Dharwad constituency in 1962. She won four consecutive terms and served in Indira Gandhi's cabinet. However, tensions within Congress led to her denial of a ticket in 1982. Despite subsequent independent attempts, she refrained from major party affiliations.

    First Published Mar 26, 2024

    Dr. Sarojini Mahishi is renowned for her advocacy for Kannadigas to receive reservations in job opportunities within industries in Karnataka. Even to this day, we can see that people actively campaigning for the strict implementation of the Mahishi report. However, another notable aspect of Sarojini Mahishi's legacy is her distinction as Karnataka's first woman Member of Parliament (MP).

    Political career:

    Dr. Sarojini Mahishi secured her parliamentary seat from the Dharwad constituency during the third Lok Sabha election held in 1962. In the post-independence elections of 1952 and 1957, Karnataka failed to elect any female representatives. 

    However, the 1962 elections marked a significant change, with 37 women elected from various states across India. Among them, Sarojini Mahishi stood out as Karnataka's sole female representative, elected from the Dharwad North Constituency.  In the earlier years, the Dharwad constituency comprised both North and South segments. In the elections of 1952 and 1957, D.P. Karamarakara emerged victorious from the Dharwad North Constituency. However, by 1962, internal conflicts and factionalism within the Congress party led to a demand for a change in candidacy. 

    Gudleppa Hallikeri, the district president of the Congress at the time, advocated for Sarojini Mahishi, a prominent lawyer and social worker. Despite initial resistance, district leaders' persistence resulted in Sarojini Mahishi receiving the party's ticket, sidelining Karamarkar. Consequently, Sarojini Mahishi entered the electoral arena in 1962 and garnered an impressive 187,654 votes, securing a victory with a substantial margin of 153,550 votes.

    Subsequently, Sarojini Mahishi went on to win four consecutive terms from the Congress in the elections of 1967, 1971, and 1977. She also served as a minister in Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's cabinet, indicating her significant influence within the political realm. 

    However, tensions arose within the Congress party when Sarojini Mahishi attended a dinner hosted by Janata Party leader Chandrasekhara. This action led to strained relations between Indira Gandhi and Sarojini Mahishi, causing dissatisfaction among Congress leaders.

    In the 1982 elections, Sarojini Mahishi faced disappointment as she was denied a ticket by the Congress party, with the ticket instead being awarded to Naykar from the D.K. Party. Undeterred, Sarojini Mahishi contested independently under the Janata Party banner against Naykar but was unsuccessful. Following this defeat, no woman attempted to contest from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Despite continued participation, Sarojini Mahishi refrained from aligning herself with any major political party.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024
