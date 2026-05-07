Chandranath Rath, a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in West Bengal. A former Indian Air Force serviceman, Rath became a key political organizer, managing logistics and sensitive operations for Adhikari.

Chandranath Rath, the close aide of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, led a remarkable journey from military service to becoming one of the most influential backroom figures in Bengal politics. His killing near Kolkata has not only shocked the BJP leadership but also reignited debate over political violence in the state.

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Originally from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, Rath shared long-standing political and personal ties with Suvendu Adhikari’s family. Party insiders described him as a soft-spoken and disciplined organiser who rarely sought public attention despite being deeply involved in high-level political operations.

Before entering politics, Rath spent nearly two decades serving in the Indian Air Force. He studied at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission and was said to be strongly influenced by the ideals of the Ramakrishna Mission during his younger years. According to people close to the family, he had even considered pursuing a spiritual path before eventually joining the armed forces.

After opting for voluntary retirement from the Air Force, Rath briefly worked in the corporate sector before gradually moving into political administration and coordination. Around 2019, he formally joined Suvendu Adhikari’s team when the BJP leader was still a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government. Even after Adhikari switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP in 2020, Rath continued to remain one of his closest associates.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari's PA killed: BJP leader calls it pre-planned murder

Over the years, Rath became known as Adhikari’s “shadow man” within Bengal BJP circles. He reportedly handled campaign logistics, political coordination, organisational management and communication with party workers. BJP insiders claimed he enjoyed Adhikari’s “complete confidence” and often handled sensitive assignments during crucial political battles, including the high-profile Bhabanipur campaign.

There had also been speculation within sections of the BJP that Rath could receive a larger administrative role if Adhikari assumed greater responsibility after the Assembly elections. However, those discussions ended abruptly after Wednesday night’s deadly ambush near Madhyamgram.

According to reports, motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted Rath’s SUV and opened fire at close range before fleeing the scene. BJP leaders alleged that the attack was “pre-planned” and carried out after days of surveillance.

Reacting to the murder, Suvendu Adhikari described Rath’s killing as “heart-wrenching” and a “cold-blooded murder.” The incident has further intensified the already volatile political atmosphere in West Bengal following the Assembly election results.

Also Read: WB post-poll violence: Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead in Madhyamgram