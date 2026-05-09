Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is the new Indian Navy chief, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi. Commissioned in 1987, Swaminathan specializes in Communication and Electronic Warfare. A highly decorated officer, his extensive career includes commanding the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

The government has appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Indian Navy chief, who will be replacing Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

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Admiral Tripathi will be retiring from service on May 31, 2026.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on July 31, 25.

The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 01, 87 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode lsland.

A recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of training across the Indian Navy.

He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy.

He then went on to head the Work Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training after which he was privileged to be appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

After commanding the Sword Arm, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer was Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, Controller of Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at NHQ.

Prior to his current assignment, he served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology. Kochi; MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University: and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.